Senior Cops sabotaging junior cops

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Senior police officers at Mvurwi police station have been accused of sabotaging junior officers by refusing to leave police houses at the expense of Junior officers.

A snap survey by Bulawayo24.com at the police camp proved that three quarters of senior officers residing at the camp do not work at Mvurwi station.The majority of them were transfered to places like Mount Darwin,Kwekwe,Guruve and some stations around the place while a few have retired from the force.Junior officers who spoke to Bulawayo24.com said they cannot voice though their feeling the heat of lodging due to the biting economy."We are being sabotaged by our senior officers who occupy more than two police houses in different camps while junior officers are renting," said the sources."The economy is not sparing us we really feel the heat but we cannot voice out as doing that will result in one being charged or even chucked out of the force," they lamented.However, this publication is in possession of names of senior officers who occupy at least two houses in different police camps.