Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Give workers living wages, says Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Workers should be given a living wage, while employers should think of other sustainable ways of supporting employees that are not easily eroded, and those in the informal sector must be included in economic recovery plans, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his message to mark this year's Workers Day celebrations, President Mnangagwa said the Covid-19 pandemic was a wake-up call, and one that stressed the need to include small and medium enterprises and the informal sector in all economic recovery measures and plans to proceed after the emergency.

Since last year, the Government had been adjusting workers' earnings with a view to making them living wages.

Although it might come short of this key goal, the President said, the commitment to support and sustain the worker should and must always be there.

"Government has continued to adjust your earnings, with a view to making them living wages. Yet the goal of taming inflation, and the general cost of living, has largely remained elusive, an ungraspable mirage. Elusive, because of the successive droughts which continue to visit us, making our nation a net importer of food.

"Elusive because of punitive, illegal sanctions which continue to beset us, closing possibilities for our economy. And now, even more elusive, because of the global Covid-19 pandemic which has thrown us and the rest of the world off rail, into a severe recession. Predictably, our economy will close the year in the negative territory. So, too, will the economies of the world, including the strongest ones," said the President.

This year's Workers Day celebrations, he said, came in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Government could not afford any more loss of life to the virus than the country had already borne.

So Government took tough yet unavoidable measures to safeguard life, although these might have brought the nation to a complete standstill and the economy virtually to a shutdown.

"From a consolidation of all this, every employer, in whatever sector of our economy, must and should think beyond the weekly or monthly wage.

"Over the years, we have realised how easily erodible wages are, especially in times of economic shocks, destabilisations and instability. Now we have this new, dreadful factor of a global viral pandemic.

"Clearly, the years ahead show all these as the conditioning norm for global businesses, in which case we are best advised to cushion the worker through a more resilient, shock-proof system of reward and resilience."

Mnangagwa underlined that the bottom-line was that the worker must have food, shelter, and must be able to afford health services, while being able to send children to school.

"This, dear compatriots, must be the new thrust and ethic for us all, whatever sector we play in," he said.

In view of the successive difficult years the country had experienced, the President added, Government continued to import more food for distribution to all the people, including to workers and their families in rural and urban areas. Government expanded food distribution into urban areas to take care of the workforce especially in these distressful times. While the global focus might be on workers in formal employment, Zimbabwe's situation required the country to place greater focus on small-to-medium enterprises and on the broad informal sector.

"These subsectors have sustained the greater number of national livelihoods as our nation battles myriad adversities, whether natural or man-made.

"This means our programmes aimed at defending and sustaining worker welfare must put these two sub-sectors at the heart of our policies.

"Already, Government has decided to include special, well-tailored packages for SMEs and the informal sector in its overall Post-Covid-19 Stimulus Recovery Measures which I shall announce shortly," said the  President. He said the Covid-19 pandemic had been a wake-up call, which had shaken all out of complacency.

As a long-term measure against any such pandemics in future, President Mnangagwa said, the Government had to reorganise SMEs and informal markets so that both were compliant with public health                  needs.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Small millers stop politics...people want mealie meal!

1 min ago | 3 Views

National Arts Council mourns the death of Yengiwe Ngwenya

17 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa should park prospects of winning the 2023 election, says Ndiweni

39 mins ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa begs for support as Zimbabwe collapses

42 mins ago | 163 Views

1 000 villagers to pave way for grass project

43 mins ago | 88 Views

MDC MP donation divides Zanu-PF

43 mins ago | 143 Views

Beitbridge COVID-19 facility not yet equipped

43 mins ago | 27 Views

COVID-19 ravaged US pledges more support for Zimbabwe's COVID-19 fight

44 mins ago | 58 Views

Mnangagnwa's govt tells vendors to be 'patient' on relief funds

44 mins ago | 57 Views

Give BCC bulk water rights, residents say

46 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimra's Q2 collections to be hit by COVID-19

46 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa must play his cards well on lockdown review

47 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabweans drown lockdown sorrows in humour

47 mins ago | 44 Views

Mum assaults children with electric cord, burns their fingers on stove

48 mins ago | 50 Views

Judge refuses to recuse self in fellow judge's son case

48 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe govt agonises over lockdown violations

48 mins ago | 32 Views

Econet advocates for a 20% price reduction

1 hr ago | 243 Views

After internal strife, Zapu reorganises

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa to announce package to save jobs

1 hr ago | 308 Views

The lost industrial glory of the city of Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Passport office to observe Covid-19 regulations

1 hr ago | 160 Views

House breakers bury $50 000 loot

1 hr ago | 215 Views

Bulawayo beauty, eyes Miss Joburg crown

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Zimra surpasses its first quarter revenue performance by 10,42%

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Trio faces murder charges as patient dies

1 hr ago | 163 Views

$1 000 bail for 'architect' of fake lockdown news

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF hails workers

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mthuli Ncube grovels before IMF

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Buyanga a fugitive from justice, says Police chief

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Senior Cops sabotaging junior cops

2 hrs ago | 285 Views

Govt must respect human rights: ZHRC

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Herd boy arrested for theft a jack hammer

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zanu-PF takes Chamisa head on

12 hrs ago | 5920 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe's top artist dies

12 hrs ago | 6665 Views

Covid-19 team visits Madzibaba with 30 wives, 23 children

12 hrs ago | 4006 Views

MDC stalwart loses battle with cancer

12 hrs ago | 2698 Views

Chiwenga calls for homegrown solutions

12 hrs ago | 2087 Views

PHOTOS:Mnangagwa arrives in Mozambique after 129 Islamic terrorists are killed

13 hrs ago | 4621 Views

The facts behind Zimbabwe's roller meal distribution program

15 hrs ago | 3692 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Mavima's father

15 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Government warns against lock-down violations before Mnangagwa decision

16 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Zimbabwe close to collapsing...Mnangagwa apologises to world institutions

17 hrs ago | 9771 Views

'Tsvangirai's death robbed the opposition of its best asset'

17 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Covid-19 has disarranged the education system: PTUZ

17 hrs ago | 631 Views

Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv

19 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Mozambique after government kills 129 people

19 hrs ago | 8952 Views

Zimbabwe reports highest daily surge of Covid-19 infections

19 hrs ago | 3065 Views

Africa, the sleeping giant must wake up

19 hrs ago | 598 Views

Farmvest seals moringa contract, eyes global markets

19 hrs ago | 1082 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days