Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube grovels before IMF

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's troubled administration has admitted the country's economy was taking a nose-dive and has begged for US$200 rescue package from international financial institutions to avert complete collapse.

This emerged in a letter written early last month to the World Bank and IMF by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

In the letter seen by Africa Confidential, Ncube, who has stubbornly dismissed public criticism his policies were taking the country to no-man's land, admits an implosion was imminent with a tiny national purse further strained by unbudgeted Covid-19 expenditure.

In his letter, dated 2 April 2020, Ncube emphasises if the government does not get the rescue package, "it could cause an implosion of the state and threaten security in neighbouring states".

"Zimbabwe's economy could contract by 15-20 percent during 2020 with very serious consequences. Already 8.5 million Zimbabweans (half the population) are food insecure," Ncube said.

The letter was addressed to David Malpass president of the World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva managing director of the International Monetary Fund and Akinwumi Adesina president of African Development Bank.

Added Treasury boss, "The global pandemic will take a heavy toll on the health sector with many lives being lost and raise poverty to levels not seen in recent times, including worsening food security.

"A domestic collapse would also have potentially adverse regional effects, where spill-overs are significant."

Ncube further pleads with the global financial institutions to either reschedule or cancel Zimbabwe's bilateral debt arrears and help clear its multilateral arrears.

He says the country was desperate for US$200 million to deal with the twin challenge of taming a raging Covid-19 menace and the economic downturn.

Failure to secure the assistance at this critical time, Ncube says, Zimbabwe's central bank will be left with no option except to print more money, something that could add more fuel to the country's spiralling inflation.

In exchange for the emergency bail out, Ncube told financial institutions that Mnangagwa will speedily institute political and economic reforms.

However, the financial institutions had disappointment for Zimbabwe's Treasury chief, insisting the bail out conditions prayed for were unworkable in the absence of key reforms prescribed as possible threshold for qualification.

The developments within the Zanu PF led administration have invited scorn from Zimbabwean politicians and academics who feel government was paying for being too stubborn to listen to advice from outside its tiny circle of advisors.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Small millers stop politics...people want mealie meal!

11 mins ago | 15 Views

National Arts Council mourns the death of Yengiwe Ngwenya

27 mins ago | 36 Views

Chamisa should park prospects of winning the 2023 election, says Ndiweni

49 mins ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa begs for support as Zimbabwe collapses

52 mins ago | 219 Views

1 000 villagers to pave way for grass project

53 mins ago | 116 Views

MDC MP donation divides Zanu-PF

53 mins ago | 191 Views

Beitbridge COVID-19 facility not yet equipped

53 mins ago | 33 Views

COVID-19 ravaged US pledges more support for Zimbabwe's COVID-19 fight

54 mins ago | 77 Views

Mnangagnwa's govt tells vendors to be 'patient' on relief funds

54 mins ago | 66 Views

Give BCC bulk water rights, residents say

56 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimra's Q2 collections to be hit by COVID-19

56 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa must play his cards well on lockdown review

57 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabweans drown lockdown sorrows in humour

57 mins ago | 58 Views

Mum assaults children with electric cord, burns their fingers on stove

58 mins ago | 56 Views

Judge refuses to recuse self in fellow judge's son case

58 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe govt agonises over lockdown violations

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Econet advocates for a 20% price reduction

1 hr ago | 271 Views

After internal strife, Zapu reorganises

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa to announce package to save jobs

1 hr ago | 342 Views

The lost industrial glory of the city of Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Passport office to observe Covid-19 regulations

1 hr ago | 179 Views

House breakers bury $50 000 loot

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Bulawayo beauty, eyes Miss Joburg crown

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zimra surpasses its first quarter revenue performance by 10,42%

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Trio faces murder charges as patient dies

1 hr ago | 180 Views

$1 000 bail for 'architect' of fake lockdown news

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF hails workers

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Buyanga a fugitive from justice, says Police chief

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Give workers living wages, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Senior Cops sabotaging junior cops

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Govt must respect human rights: ZHRC

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Herd boy arrested for theft a jack hammer

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zanu-PF takes Chamisa head on

12 hrs ago | 5966 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe's top artist dies

12 hrs ago | 6716 Views

Covid-19 team visits Madzibaba with 30 wives, 23 children

12 hrs ago | 4023 Views

MDC stalwart loses battle with cancer

12 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Chiwenga calls for homegrown solutions

12 hrs ago | 2089 Views

PHOTOS:Mnangagwa arrives in Mozambique after 129 Islamic terrorists are killed

13 hrs ago | 4644 Views

The facts behind Zimbabwe's roller meal distribution program

15 hrs ago | 3715 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Mavima's father

16 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Government warns against lock-down violations before Mnangagwa decision

16 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Zimbabwe close to collapsing...Mnangagwa apologises to world institutions

17 hrs ago | 9829 Views

'Tsvangirai's death robbed the opposition of its best asset'

17 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Covid-19 has disarranged the education system: PTUZ

18 hrs ago | 631 Views

Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv

19 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Mozambique after government kills 129 people

19 hrs ago | 8982 Views

Zimbabwe reports highest daily surge of Covid-19 infections

19 hrs ago | 3069 Views

Africa, the sleeping giant must wake up

19 hrs ago | 600 Views

Farmvest seals moringa contract, eyes global markets

19 hrs ago | 1085 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days