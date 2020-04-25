Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF hails workers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) has joined workers in Zimbabwe and beyond in celebrating the International Workers' Day, today.

The revolutionary party said the day is a clear demonstration of the resilience of the nation's workers exhibited through productive hard work and sacrifices towards the attainment of vision 2030.

"On this day, as the revolutionary party, born out of the struggles of the masses of our people and the hard-working men and women, we celebrate the role that workers have played year in and year out, formally and informally to keep our nation going," read the statement .

"We also on this day, pay gratitude to various workers' movements that have remained steadfast in working with the Government and the party to advance workers' rights and social justice.

The day is equally a reminder of the many challenges that still confront working people and the masses of our nation which our Government is fighting to address despite the devastating socio-economic impact of illegal sanctions imposed by the hostile countries that have a history of oppressing workers and the poor.

"The sanctions have remained a big obstacle to the realisation of sustainable human development of our people. It is against this background that as we salute the workers of Zimbabwe for their continued solidarity with the party, leadership and Government, we unequivocally call for the workers to join H.E The President and First Secretary of the Party, ED Mnangagwa in calling for the unconditional removal of the of these heinous sanctions which have crippled our economy and the efforts that his Government is putting to realise an upper middle income economy by 2030."

The party said working class people have been the vanguard of the liberation struggle, social justice, non-racial and non-sexist philosophy towards national unity, peace and development. It said it was from the workers where nationalism was born, hence the struggles of workers could never be separated from the struggles and the agenda of the ruling party and Government.

"We pride ourselves as the champion of the recognition of workers' rights, being a party of workers ourselves under the stewardship of our visionary worker, President ED Mnangagwa," read the statement .

"Indeed, workers' rights, equality and social justice could not be achieved without national independence. As we celebrate our achievement of 40 years of Independence, we once again wish to reiterate the party's commitment to the emancipation of workers and our resolve to maintain strong working and ideological relations with workers through our Tripartite Negotiating Forums to ensure a win-win situation between the employers and the employees. Reinforcing its commitment to gender equality and women's emancipation, the party paid tribute to the millions of workers who fought against colonial racial oppression of workers and so that everyone enjoys equal rights of citizenship. ZANU PF also called upon the workers and workers' unions to remain vigilant and resist attempts to be weaponsied by fly-by-night politicians and the nation's detractors.

"Finally, we are aware that on a normal day, workers would have loved to celebrate and mark this day in style, but due to the circumstances created by this global disaster COVID 19, it is impossible to gather. We are, however, in solidarity with all our workers and their leaders here in Zimbabwe and globally. We salute the brave frontline health workers who are leading us in the fight against Covid-19, risking everything in order to ensure that our nation pulls through from this pandemic," read the statement.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Small millers stop politics...people want mealie meal!

11 mins ago | 15 Views

National Arts Council mourns the death of Yengiwe Ngwenya

27 mins ago | 36 Views

Chamisa should park prospects of winning the 2023 election, says Ndiweni

49 mins ago | 282 Views

Mnangagwa begs for support as Zimbabwe collapses

52 mins ago | 219 Views

1 000 villagers to pave way for grass project

53 mins ago | 116 Views

MDC MP donation divides Zanu-PF

53 mins ago | 191 Views

Beitbridge COVID-19 facility not yet equipped

53 mins ago | 33 Views

COVID-19 ravaged US pledges more support for Zimbabwe's COVID-19 fight

54 mins ago | 77 Views

Mnangagnwa's govt tells vendors to be 'patient' on relief funds

54 mins ago | 66 Views

Give BCC bulk water rights, residents say

56 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimra's Q2 collections to be hit by COVID-19

56 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa must play his cards well on lockdown review

57 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabweans drown lockdown sorrows in humour

57 mins ago | 58 Views

Mum assaults children with electric cord, burns their fingers on stove

58 mins ago | 56 Views

Judge refuses to recuse self in fellow judge's son case

58 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe govt agonises over lockdown violations

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Econet advocates for a 20% price reduction

1 hr ago | 271 Views

After internal strife, Zapu reorganises

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa to announce package to save jobs

1 hr ago | 342 Views

The lost industrial glory of the city of Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Passport office to observe Covid-19 regulations

1 hr ago | 179 Views

House breakers bury $50 000 loot

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Bulawayo beauty, eyes Miss Joburg crown

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zimra surpasses its first quarter revenue performance by 10,42%

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Trio faces murder charges as patient dies

1 hr ago | 180 Views

$1 000 bail for 'architect' of fake lockdown news

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mthuli Ncube grovels before IMF

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Buyanga a fugitive from justice, says Police chief

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Give workers living wages, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Senior Cops sabotaging junior cops

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Govt must respect human rights: ZHRC

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Herd boy arrested for theft a jack hammer

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zanu-PF takes Chamisa head on

12 hrs ago | 5966 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe's top artist dies

12 hrs ago | 6716 Views

Covid-19 team visits Madzibaba with 30 wives, 23 children

12 hrs ago | 4023 Views

MDC stalwart loses battle with cancer

12 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Chiwenga calls for homegrown solutions

12 hrs ago | 2089 Views

PHOTOS:Mnangagwa arrives in Mozambique after 129 Islamic terrorists are killed

13 hrs ago | 4644 Views

The facts behind Zimbabwe's roller meal distribution program

15 hrs ago | 3715 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Mavima's father

16 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Government warns against lock-down violations before Mnangagwa decision

16 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Zimbabwe close to collapsing...Mnangagwa apologises to world institutions

17 hrs ago | 9829 Views

'Tsvangirai's death robbed the opposition of its best asset'

17 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Covid-19 has disarranged the education system: PTUZ

18 hrs ago | 631 Views

Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv

19 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Mozambique after government kills 129 people

19 hrs ago | 8982 Views

Zimbabwe reports highest daily surge of Covid-19 infections

19 hrs ago | 3069 Views

Africa, the sleeping giant must wake up

19 hrs ago | 600 Views

Farmvest seals moringa contract, eyes global markets

19 hrs ago | 1085 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days