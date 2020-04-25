Bulawayo beauty, eyes Miss Joburg crown

News / National

by Staff reporter

NEW kid on the block, South Africa-based model Kim Kay (real name Kimberly Dube) has her eyes set on the Miss Joburg City 2020 crown which she is training hard for.The 20-year-old who was raised in Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb has not let the lockdown strain her chances of clinching the crown as she has come up with her own exercising routines at home.She is among the finalists of the Miss Incredible Munsieville 2020, a community pageant in Krugersdorp and Miss Joburg City 2020 which have both been postponed until further notice due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that has killed thousands. Speaking from her base in Johannesburg, Kim Kay said she is exercising daily in order to keep fit for the ramp."As the competitions that I registered to take part in this year have been postponed, I'm making sure I exercise every day to stay in shape. I also practise my walks, turns and poses in order to perfect them," said Kim Kay.She called on locals to support her by voting for her in the Miss Joburg City pageant."I really need support from my people and this can be done through votes that'll make me be in the top 10 come deadline on May 30. The link is available on my social media pages," she said. Narrating her modelling career, she said she took it up professionally last year."I've always been passionate about modelling ever since I was a kid so last year, I decided to pursue it. I managed to be a finalist in most pageants I participated in and this was quite encouraging considering that I was still new at this," said Kim Kay. Now, the beauty said she wants to become a force to reckon with in the modelling industry and is working hard towards achieving that goal. "I'm in the process of building my brand as a model so I can grow to become a commercial and fashion model," she said.But, the modelling journey has not been an easy one for Kim Kay especially considering that she is in a foreign country."It's been difficult because most of the pageants and agencies are meant for locals (South Africans) only. Also, it's hard to gain support as a foreigner although I'm confident that such will change."However, the journey hasn't been all that bad as I got support from the students that I've been going around motivating. Generally, the pageants in South Africa have been a huge learning curve for me and when I'm established, I have plans to enter Miss Zimbabwe," said Kim Kay.