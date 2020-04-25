Mnangagwa to announce package to save jobs

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will soon announce an economic bailout package to curb company closures and save jobs especially in industries that have severely been affected by lockdown meant to stop the spread of Covid-19.The Government has urged employers to pay employees their salaries in full for the month of April and not to terminate contracts or forcibly send workers on unpaid leave. The country is on a five-week national lockdown ending on Sunday to flatten the curve of spreading Covid-19 which had infected 40 people by yesterday morning.In his message yesterday to mark Workers' Day today, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Government was alive to the challenges posed by Covid-19 on the country's depressed economy.He said the national Covid-19 taskforce embraced recommendations of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) for measures to arrest the price hikes experienced during the lockdown. Prof Mavima said President Mnangagwa will soon announce the economic policy to take the nation through post Covid-19 pandemic period."I am convinced that resolutions of the TNF on measures to revive the economy will be fully implemented to put our economy on the recovery path. I am comforted by the fact that the Head of State and Government His Excellency E.D Mnangagwa will soon be announcing a raft of measures to mitigate the impacts of Covid-19 on business and give our economy a much-needed boost in the post Covid-19 period. This will ensure that we avoid job losses and company closures especially among sectors severely affected by measures to combat Covid-19," said Prof Mavima.He said negotiations between Government, workers and employers remain the best option to take the country beyond the difficult Covid-19 period."I wish to reassure all the workers and employers that the TNF has general consensus on the need to preserve jobs, protect the rights of workers and ensure viability of enterprises during the period that Zimbabwe is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. All employers in that regard are expected to fully remunerate their workers for this month of April," he said.Prof Mavima said it was illegal for employers to force workers to go on unpaid leave and terminate contracts during the lockdown. He said such decisions should only be a result of collective bargaining.Prof Mavima said while Covid-19 presents challenges for both employees and companies, it should be an opportunity for people to embrace new ways of doing things including working from home. The Minister said he had assigned labour officials to conduct inspections to ensure that labour practices are still followed during Covid-19 lockdown.Meanwhile, Sadc has said the region commemorates Workers' Day at a difficult time when the world is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.In a statement, Sadc executive secretary Dr Stergomena Tax urged the regional bloc to provide social security to its people."In wishing all workers a happy May Day, Sadc is confident that Member States will continue to implement Covid-19 response measures that will protect the labour markets, jobs and incomes, support vulnerable workers in the informal economy, and facilitate the economic recovery and socio-economic stability," said Dr Tax.