Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to announce package to save jobs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will soon announce an economic bailout package to curb company closures and save jobs especially in industries that have severely been affected by lockdown meant to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Government has urged employers to pay employees their salaries in full for the month of April and not to terminate contracts or forcibly send workers on unpaid leave. The country is on a five-week national lockdown ending on Sunday to flatten the curve of spreading Covid-19 which had infected 40 people by yesterday morning.

In his message yesterday to mark Workers' Day today, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Government was alive to the challenges posed by Covid-19 on the country's depressed economy.

He said the national Covid-19 taskforce embraced recommendations of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) for measures to arrest the price hikes experienced during the lockdown. Prof Mavima said President Mnangagwa will soon announce the economic policy to take the nation through post Covid-19 pandemic period.

"I am convinced that resolutions of the TNF on measures to revive the economy will be fully implemented to put our economy on the recovery path. I am comforted by the fact that the Head of State and Government His Excellency E.D Mnangagwa will soon be announcing a raft of measures to mitigate the impacts of Covid-19 on business and give our economy a much-needed boost in the post Covid-19 period. This will ensure that we avoid job losses and company closures especially among sectors severely affected by measures to combat Covid-19," said Prof Mavima.

He said negotiations between Government, workers and employers remain the best option to take the country beyond the difficult Covid-19 period.

"I wish to reassure all the workers and employers that the TNF has general consensus on the need to preserve jobs, protect the rights of workers and ensure viability of enterprises during the period that Zimbabwe is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. All employers in that regard are expected to fully remunerate their workers for this month of April," he said.

Prof Mavima said it was illegal for employers to force workers to go on unpaid leave and terminate contracts during the lockdown. He said such decisions should only be a result of collective bargaining.

Prof Mavima said while Covid-19 presents challenges for both employees and companies, it should be an opportunity for people to embrace new ways of doing things including working from home. The Minister said he had assigned labour officials to conduct inspections to ensure that labour practices are still followed during Covid-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, Sadc has said the region commemorates Workers' Day at a difficult time when the world is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Sadc executive secretary Dr Stergomena Tax urged the regional bloc to provide social security to its people.

"In wishing all workers a happy May Day, Sadc is confident that Member States will continue to implement Covid-19 response measures that will protect the labour markets, jobs and incomes, support vulnerable workers in the informal economy, and facilitate the economic recovery and socio-economic stability," said Dr Tax.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Small millers stop politics...people want mealie meal!

11 mins ago | 15 Views

National Arts Council mourns the death of Yengiwe Ngwenya

27 mins ago | 36 Views

Chamisa should park prospects of winning the 2023 election, says Ndiweni

49 mins ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa begs for support as Zimbabwe collapses

52 mins ago | 219 Views

1 000 villagers to pave way for grass project

53 mins ago | 116 Views

MDC MP donation divides Zanu-PF

53 mins ago | 191 Views

Beitbridge COVID-19 facility not yet equipped

53 mins ago | 33 Views

COVID-19 ravaged US pledges more support for Zimbabwe's COVID-19 fight

54 mins ago | 77 Views

Mnangagnwa's govt tells vendors to be 'patient' on relief funds

54 mins ago | 66 Views

Give BCC bulk water rights, residents say

56 mins ago | 42 Views

Zimra's Q2 collections to be hit by COVID-19

56 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa must play his cards well on lockdown review

57 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabweans drown lockdown sorrows in humour

57 mins ago | 58 Views

Mum assaults children with electric cord, burns their fingers on stove

58 mins ago | 56 Views

Judge refuses to recuse self in fellow judge's son case

58 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe govt agonises over lockdown violations

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Econet advocates for a 20% price reduction

1 hr ago | 271 Views

After internal strife, Zapu reorganises

1 hr ago | 148 Views

The lost industrial glory of the city of Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Passport office to observe Covid-19 regulations

1 hr ago | 179 Views

House breakers bury $50 000 loot

1 hr ago | 238 Views

Bulawayo beauty, eyes Miss Joburg crown

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zimra surpasses its first quarter revenue performance by 10,42%

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Trio faces murder charges as patient dies

1 hr ago | 180 Views

$1 000 bail for 'architect' of fake lockdown news

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF hails workers

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mthuli Ncube grovels before IMF

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Buyanga a fugitive from justice, says Police chief

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Give workers living wages, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Senior Cops sabotaging junior cops

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

Govt must respect human rights: ZHRC

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Herd boy arrested for theft a jack hammer

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zanu-PF takes Chamisa head on

12 hrs ago | 5966 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe's top artist dies

12 hrs ago | 6716 Views

Covid-19 team visits Madzibaba with 30 wives, 23 children

12 hrs ago | 4023 Views

MDC stalwart loses battle with cancer

12 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Chiwenga calls for homegrown solutions

12 hrs ago | 2089 Views

PHOTOS:Mnangagwa arrives in Mozambique after 129 Islamic terrorists are killed

13 hrs ago | 4644 Views

The facts behind Zimbabwe's roller meal distribution program

15 hrs ago | 3715 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Mavima's father

16 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Government warns against lock-down violations before Mnangagwa decision

16 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Zimbabwe close to collapsing...Mnangagwa apologises to world institutions

17 hrs ago | 9829 Views

'Tsvangirai's death robbed the opposition of its best asset'

17 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Covid-19 has disarranged the education system: PTUZ

18 hrs ago | 631 Views

Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv

19 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Mozambique after government kills 129 people

19 hrs ago | 8982 Views

Zimbabwe reports highest daily surge of Covid-19 infections

19 hrs ago | 3069 Views

Africa, the sleeping giant must wake up

19 hrs ago | 600 Views

Farmvest seals moringa contract, eyes global markets

19 hrs ago | 1085 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days