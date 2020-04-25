Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC MP donation divides Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
MARONDERA Central legislator Caston Matewu (MDC Alliance) has divided Zanu-PF structures in the district after he recently joined First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa to hand over a donation to needy communities in Mahusekwa.

NewsDay claims that it is reliably informed that the party members wanted their shadow MP, Cleopas Kundiona, to be part of the proceedings, instead of Matewu, with the latter also facing criticism from a section of opposition supporters accusing him of double-dipping.

Kundiona, a Zanu-PF godfather in Marondera, lost to Matewu in the 2018 general elections.

Auxillia's philanthropic arm, Angel of Hope, reportedly invited all the district's three MPs, including Matewu, to bring the elderly to Mahusekwa, where they received grocery donations.

This did not go down well with other Zanu-PF supporters who felt their own elderly party supporters were sidelined, while those from the opposition party benefitted.

Some Zanu-PF party officials have reportedly approached their district leaders and local government officials to complain over the matter.

"Last week, some Zanu-PF supporters and leaders in Marondera openly said that they were not happy with Matewu being part of the First Lady's delegation to Mahusekwa, saying they could have chosen their own. They have since approached higher offices in the district over the matter," a top party official, who refused to be named, said.

"They are also angry over how some government officials allowed Matewu to bring MDC party supporters as beneficiaries."

Efforts to get a comment from Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza were fruitless yesterday.

Pictures of Matewu and the elderly whom he brought from central Marondera as beneficiaries went viral on social media, angering the ruling party members in the process.

The MDC Alliance in Mashonaland East province has since defended Matewu, saying there is no need to politicise food aid.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Beitbridge COVID-19 facility not yet equipped

30 secs ago | 0 Views

COVID-19 ravaged US pledges more support for Zimbabwe's COVID-19 fight

53 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagnwa's govt tells vendors to be 'patient' on relief funds

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Give BCC bulk water rights, residents say

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimra's Q2 collections to be hit by COVID-19

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa must play his cards well on lockdown review

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabweans drown lockdown sorrows in humour

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Mum assaults children with electric cord, burns their fingers on stove

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Judge refuses to recuse self in fellow judge's son case

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe govt agonises over lockdown violations

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Econet advocates for a 20% price reduction

29 mins ago | 124 Views

After internal strife, Zapu reorganises

30 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa to announce package to save jobs

31 mins ago | 157 Views

The lost industrial glory of the city of Bulawayo

32 mins ago | 55 Views

Passport office to observe Covid-19 regulations

32 mins ago | 80 Views

House breakers bury $50 000 loot

33 mins ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo beauty, eyes Miss Joburg crown

33 mins ago | 74 Views

Zimra surpasses its first quarter revenue performance by 10,42%

34 mins ago | 26 Views

Trio faces murder charges as patient dies

35 mins ago | 80 Views

$1 000 bail for 'architect' of fake lockdown news

36 mins ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF hails workers

36 mins ago | 22 Views

Mthuli Ncube grovels before IMF

36 mins ago | 60 Views

Buyanga a fugitive from justice, says Police chief

38 mins ago | 33 Views

Give workers living wages, says Mnangagwa

39 mins ago | 71 Views

Senior Cops sabotaging junior cops

56 mins ago | 205 Views

Govt must respect human rights: ZHRC

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Herd boy arrested for theft a jack hammer

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF takes Chamisa head on

11 hrs ago | 5649 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe's top artist dies

11 hrs ago | 6425 Views

Covid-19 team visits Madzibaba with 30 wives, 23 children

11 hrs ago | 3921 Views

MDC stalwart loses battle with cancer

12 hrs ago | 2657 Views

Chiwenga calls for homegrown solutions

12 hrs ago | 2049 Views

PHOTOS:Mnangagwa arrives in Mozambique after 129 Islamic terrorists are killed

12 hrs ago | 4512 Views

The facts behind Zimbabwe's roller meal distribution program

14 hrs ago | 3588 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Mavima's father

15 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Government warns against lock-down violations before Mnangagwa decision

15 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Zimbabwe close to collapsing...Mnangagwa apologises to world institutions

16 hrs ago | 9527 Views

'Tsvangirai's death robbed the opposition of its best asset'

16 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Covid-19 has disarranged the education system: PTUZ

17 hrs ago | 626 Views

Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv

18 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Mozambique after government kills 129 people

18 hrs ago | 8852 Views

Zimbabwe reports highest daily surge of Covid-19 infections

18 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Africa, the sleeping giant must wake up

18 hrs ago | 594 Views

Farmvest seals moringa contract, eyes global markets

18 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Zapu's statement on the death of baba Charles Madonko

18 hrs ago | 946 Views

Chamisa mourns the death of Mawarire's father

19 hrs ago | 1801 Views

FULL TEXT: Dominican Convent to teach pupils online?

19 hrs ago | 892 Views

VACANCY: Joshua Nkomo's hospital Ekusileni is recruiting

20 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Buyanga placed on Interpol red alert?

20 hrs ago | 1745 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days