Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

1 000 villagers to pave way for grass project

by Staff reporter
17 secs ago | Views
OVER 1 000 families in Chiredzi South and East are set to be displaced from their land to pave way for a lucerne production project by private milk producer, Dendairy.

Sources close to the matter revealed that Dendairy was eyeing approximately 10 000 hectares of arable land for the project.

Lurcene grass, also called alfalfa, is used for making hay or animal fodder.

But villagers have allegedly resisted the move, accusing government of neglecting about 3 000 fellow Chiredzi villagers displaced during the expansion of TugwiMukosi Dam and dumped in arid Chingwizi in 2014.

Just before the meeting held outside council offices yesterday, district intelligence officer Joseph Urimbo ordered journalists from NewsDay, TellZim News, The Herald, and an online news agency to leave the venue.

The explosive meeting was attended by Local Government minister July Moyo, Masvingo Provincial Affairs minister Ezra Chadzamira, Chiredzi South MP Kalisto Gwanetsa and his Chiredzi East counterpart Denford Masiya.

Only a journalist from ZBC was allowed to cover the proceedings.

Sources later told this paper that the meeting ended in a stalemate after villagers, mainly drawn from Chilonga Irrigation Scheme, vowed to stay put.

"People are afraid that they will be evicted to areas where there is no infrastructure which includes schools and clinics. We are not going to allow that to happen. We have seen that in Chingwizi and Chisumbanje. We cannot let that happen to us. The government was supposed to empower us and let us grow that grass and these white people buy from us," the source said.

Both Moyo and Chadzamira could not be reached for comment after the meeting.

After enduring hardships at Chingwizi Transit Camp, the Tugwi-Mukosi flood victims were later allocated one-hectare plots on a portion of Naunetsi Ranch in the arid Mwenezi district and were compensated as part of the relocation deal.

The ranch is owned by Zimbabwe Bio Energy, a company owned by millionaire businessman Billy Rautenbach who, last year, threatened to kick them out of his property.

In Chisumbanje, several families were moved to pave way for Rautenbach's Green Fuels' ethanol project and some of the displaced villagers are yet to be compensated six years later.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC MP donation divides Zanu-PF

37 secs ago | 0 Views

Beitbridge COVID-19 facility not yet equipped

54 secs ago | 0 Views

COVID-19 ravaged US pledges more support for Zimbabwe's COVID-19 fight

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mnangagnwa's govt tells vendors to be 'patient' on relief funds

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Give BCC bulk water rights, residents say

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimra's Q2 collections to be hit by COVID-19

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa must play his cards well on lockdown review

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabweans drown lockdown sorrows in humour

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Mum assaults children with electric cord, burns their fingers on stove

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Judge refuses to recuse self in fellow judge's son case

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe govt agonises over lockdown violations

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Econet advocates for a 20% price reduction

29 mins ago | 124 Views

After internal strife, Zapu reorganises

30 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa to announce package to save jobs

32 mins ago | 160 Views

The lost industrial glory of the city of Bulawayo

32 mins ago | 56 Views

Passport office to observe Covid-19 regulations

33 mins ago | 83 Views

House breakers bury $50 000 loot

33 mins ago | 103 Views

Bulawayo beauty, eyes Miss Joburg crown

34 mins ago | 76 Views

Zimra surpasses its first quarter revenue performance by 10,42%

34 mins ago | 26 Views

Trio faces murder charges as patient dies

36 mins ago | 82 Views

$1 000 bail for 'architect' of fake lockdown news

36 mins ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF hails workers

36 mins ago | 22 Views

Mthuli Ncube grovels before IMF

37 mins ago | 60 Views

Buyanga a fugitive from justice, says Police chief

38 mins ago | 33 Views

Give workers living wages, says Mnangagwa

39 mins ago | 71 Views

Senior Cops sabotaging junior cops

57 mins ago | 206 Views

Govt must respect human rights: ZHRC

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Herd boy arrested for theft a jack hammer

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF takes Chamisa head on

11 hrs ago | 5653 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe's top artist dies

11 hrs ago | 6425 Views

Covid-19 team visits Madzibaba with 30 wives, 23 children

11 hrs ago | 3923 Views

MDC stalwart loses battle with cancer

12 hrs ago | 2658 Views

Chiwenga calls for homegrown solutions

12 hrs ago | 2050 Views

PHOTOS:Mnangagwa arrives in Mozambique after 129 Islamic terrorists are killed

12 hrs ago | 4513 Views

The facts behind Zimbabwe's roller meal distribution program

14 hrs ago | 3588 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Mavima's father

15 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Government warns against lock-down violations before Mnangagwa decision

15 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Zimbabwe close to collapsing...Mnangagwa apologises to world institutions

16 hrs ago | 9529 Views

'Tsvangirai's death robbed the opposition of its best asset'

16 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Covid-19 has disarranged the education system: PTUZ

17 hrs ago | 626 Views

Over 140,000 demand price cut from DStv

18 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Mozambique after government kills 129 people

18 hrs ago | 8852 Views

Zimbabwe reports highest daily surge of Covid-19 infections

18 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Africa, the sleeping giant must wake up

18 hrs ago | 594 Views

Farmvest seals moringa contract, eyes global markets

18 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Zapu's statement on the death of baba Charles Madonko

18 hrs ago | 946 Views

Chamisa mourns the death of Mawarire's father

19 hrs ago | 1801 Views

FULL TEXT: Dominican Convent to teach pupils online?

19 hrs ago | 892 Views

VACANCY: Joshua Nkomo's hospital Ekusileni is recruiting

20 hrs ago | 1488 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days