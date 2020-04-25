Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa should park prospects of winning the 2023 election, says Ndiweni

OUSTED Ntabazinduna Chief, Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni says Zimbabwe's broader opposition should redirect energies towards ensuring democratic systems prevailed in the country before they could entertain hopes of removing Zanu-PF through an election.

In an interview, the fierce government critic further said Covid-19 has exposed the current administration's leadership flaws in handling the global pandemic.

Ndiweni said the opposition should place prospects of winning the 2023 election away from its immediate priorities and concentrate on dealing with systems that have prevented it from becoming the country's governing authority for the past 20 years.

"Post COVID-19, Zimbabwe has to be a changed country," he said, adding, "We all have to fix the issue of democracy and forget rushing for 2023.

"Even if people go to the polls in 2023 and the ruling party is outpolled, they (Zanu-PF) will still not accept defeat.

"Even if the opposition, in whatever format, wins 95% of the vote, it will not form the next government.

"Zanu-PF will, through the force of arms, like they have done for the past 40 years, stay in power which proves clear that democracy does not exist in our country."

Ndiweni said Zimbabwe needed an Interim Transitional Government for two to three years to oversee much-needed reforms that would pave way for credible polls.

Commenting on government's capacity to handle the Covid-19 menace, the outspoken traditional leader accused the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration of failing Zimbabweans in their most desperate hour.

"Before COVID-19, we were all having academic discussions on how bad things in the country were but now you know for sure how bad they are.

"We are all absolutely naked before this virus and our government has nothing tangible to assist us with.

"Wilkins and Thorngrove Hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo are two of the most trusted isolation centres in the country yet they are substandard and serious renovations are needed because the places are like a death haven," Ndiweni said.
