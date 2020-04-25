News / National
Government officials use Coronavirus to fleece public funds
The Ministry of Finance says it has noted with concern an increase in payment runs requesting for funding for processing of domestic allowances narrated as COVID-19 payments for staff on duty during the lockdown period.
In a letter directed to heads of ministries, Secretary for Finance George Guvamatanga said, "As you are aware, the pronouncement of the lockdown through Statutory Instrument 81 and 82 clearly called for mitigatory measures to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus and involved limited or no movement across cities and towns, and hence reduces domestic travel expenses.
"Whilst Treasury appreciates the need to incentivize staff who are reporting for duty and risking their health to infection by the Corona Virus, payment of such an allowance should be guided by the Committee on the Harmonisation of Conditions of Service and approved by Treasury."
Guvamatanga said all minuistries should stop processing any domestic allowance.
"However, line Ministries are now prioritizing payment of allowances despite the call by Treasury in its letter dated 20 March 2020, requesting Accounting Officers to identify non-wage savings (operations and capital) from their respective Votes to be ring-fenced towards COVID-19 pandemic interventions.
"In this regard, Treasury is directing all line Ministries to stop processing of domestic allowances and to reverse all transactions processed in the PFM system and redirect such resources towards COVID-19 interventions."
Commenting on the matter Professor Jonathan Moyo said, "While Mthuli Ncube is begging the IFIs to pay for Mnangagwa's MISSTEPS, state bureaucrats under Vincent Hungwe & Misheck Sibanda, Mnangagwa's clansmen, are busy fleecing taxpayers by claiming bogus allowances for fighting #COVID19 when they're already paid for public service!"
Source - Byo24News