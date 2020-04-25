Former Zim Army Commander liberates Mozambique's Metuge district

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Mozambique News Reports and Clippings has reported that South Africa Dyke Advisory Group helicopters working with the Mozambique army have liberated the Metuge district in Mozambique which had been captured by the Islamic terrorists.DAG is owned by former Zimbabwean military colonel Lionel Dyck who is a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Reports indicate that on 28 April the insurgents burnt at least 20 houses and killed 15 head of livestock before the security forces supported by South African private military contractors (PMCs) arrived at the scene and that insurgents fled the area after brief clashes. Multiple military vehicles and helicopters were reported to be present in the area.Islamic insurgents and those belonging to a Renamo splinter group have been giving Mozambican government a hard time.On Wednesday another village called Arimba was burnt and insurgents stole food and livestock and had a feast. The attack was reportedly done by 16-20 men on 6-7 motorcyclesUnconfirmed reports say the insurgents were said Thursday morning to have raided two other coastal villages. A group was said to be moving south on an old dirt road toward Namau, Namavi, and Sessoane villages, 10 km south of Arimba and in the Metuge district, and were said to have arrived at mid-day.