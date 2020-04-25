Soldiers break man's hand for defying lock down

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A Bindura resident (name withheld) for fear of further victimisation got his hand broken by rowdy soldiers last week.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com the victim said he was assaulted in Chipadze subarb in Bindura on his way to the market place."I was assaulted by soldiers last week on my way to the market here in Chipadze and got my hand broken since they used an iron bar on me," explained the victim.The soldiers who are currently enforcing the country's lockdown in the mining town are reportedly to be bitter following the killing of their colleague by artisanal miners before independence day last year in a commercial sex worker dispute.The victim filed a police report but no action has been taken so far.Efforts to contact Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe were fruitless as he was said to be out of the office.