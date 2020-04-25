Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabweans stranded in Cape receive food donations

by CAJ News
4 hrs ago
ZIMBABWEAN-run companies based in Cape Town, South Africa have donated food to over 200 families affected by the lockdown curb the coronavirus (CPVID-19) outbreak.

The donations are part of the broader initiative by the Zimbabweans in Cape Town (ZIC) to help feed fellow nationals who have run out of food after more than a month without incomes.

ZIC's frontline crew comprises of Gibson Karimakuenda, Weston Hussein Willie and Linda Manyarara.

Zororo Phumulani, AllnetAfrica, Bra Stu and Kayze Kitchenware are among the main donors who heeded the call to complement government efforts o feed disadvantaged families.

Zororo Phumulani, a funeral company, donated food parcels.

Bra Stu, a popular driving school, provided breakfast to more than 20 families.

Online News Start-up AllnetAfrica.com donated groceries worth more than R15 000 to families affected by the COVID-19 induced lockdown in Cape Town.

"AllnetAfrica is happy to be part of the givers and to play a role in
the fight against the effects of COVID-19," AllnetAfrica.com co-founder and editor, Victor Chipato, said.

He said AllnetAfrica's online presence had increased significantly
thanks to readers in Cape Town, hence the need to give back to the
community."

"We urge the Zimbabwean business community and the public to continue supporting us so that we can share the African story to the world," Chipato appealed.

AGAPE-a nonprofit making organisation-and ZIC randomly selected the beneficiaries from a database of distressed Zimbabweans in Cape Town.

Over 2 000 Zimbabweans in the coastal city have appealed for assistance.

The numbers keep on rising daily.

The Zimbabwean Consulate in Cape Town endorsed the charity project, which follows a five-week COVID-19 lockdown declared by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.


Source - CAJ News

Most Popular In 7 Days