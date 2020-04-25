Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Mnangagwa extends lockdown by 14 days

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has added 14 days to the national Coronavirus lockdowns. In a statement issued on Friday on ZTV Mnangagwa gave the following measures to take place during the Stage 2 that Zimbabwe is getting into:

All people must wear masks all the time.

The industry will open  provided companies must ensure mandatory diagnostic testing of workers and sanitization of workplace

Business operating hours will be 8 Am -3 PM

The informal sector remains closed except for agriculture and food supply chain.

Public buses will be the only mode of public transport.

Returning residents will be quarantined for 21 days with mandatory testing on days Day 1, Day 8 and Day 21

Gatherings of churches and bars and other recreational areas remain closed.


Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days