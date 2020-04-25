Mnangagwa to deploy army to fight terrorists in Mozambique?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Secretary' "General" of the Zimbabwe People's Party Lloyd Msipha has sensationally claimed that President Emerson Mnangagwa is contemplating sending units of the Zimbabwe National Army to assist the Mozambican government wage war against the Islamic insurgents.

In a Twitter conversation with journalist Brezhnev Malaba, Msipha said, "Word has it #makhopa met up with #colonelDyke in his last rendezvous & offered our rag tag army units in exchange for mining concessions #Rhodes style. Wouldn't put it past him considering."

Makopa is a name that has been given to President Mnangawa by social media users who accuse him of copying everything that South African President Cyril ramaphosa is implementing during the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.





Msipha was responding to Malaba who had said, "Colonel Lionel Dyck, a former Rhodesian army officer,was engaged by the Mozambican govt as a private military contractor.He's the head of a mercenary outfit.This week,his helicopter gunships were decisive in pushing back Islamist insurgents in Metuge district. Fighting rages on."

One of Mnangagwa's close business allies Rt Col. Lionel Dyck currently has a contract to fight terrorists in Mozambique.

Dyck is a white officer from the old Rhodesian Army who founded Mine Tech, a landmine clearance company that secured lucrative contracts from the Zimbabwean government to clear landmines in Zimbabwean border areas after the war.