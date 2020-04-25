Latest News Editor's Choice


Latest on reports that Chamisa's MDC has not paid workers

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC has refuted allegations that it has failed to pay its workers for a number of months.

Writing on micro-blogging site Twitter on Friday, MDC Secretary-General Charlton Hwende said, "The report in one of the daily papers that the MDC A is not paying its workers is false. Since I took over as the SG I inherited a 14 months salary arrears bill which we cleared and we have been paying our workers on time every month. Workers now have medical aid and other benefits."

On Thursday ZANU PF had used its website to publishing a story lashing at the labour backed opposition party for allegedly exploiting workers.,

"The International Worker's Day Commemoration has dampened by the disturbing news of exploitation of workers by former opposition leader and current MDC-A secretary for policy and research Mr Nelson Chamisa." The article said. "MDC A is a party that claims to be a child of workers' movements fronted by ZCTU and claims that it seeks to improve the welfare of workers. Surprisingly, Chamisa and the ZCTU's hypocrisy continues to be apparent as the exploitation of workers continues under their watch. 
"Regarding to exploitation of workers, Chamisa never disappoints! In June 2019, Chamisa reportedly fired about 145 workers in a ruthless manner and the ZCTU did nothing. The ZCTU has seen nothing bad with that, taking a ‘hear no evil, see no evil' approach. This has seen various workers questioning the integrity of the ZCTU, in terms of whether it is still a workers' union or a moribund group of MDCA proxies that only talks about workers when it is convenient."



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days