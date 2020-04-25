Latest News Editor's Choice


Government explains the lockdown levels

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana says Zimbabwe's lockdown period started on level 4 and has been reduced to level 2 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zimbabweans had taken to social media to ask government officials what President Emmerson Mnangagwa meant by saying Zimbabwe is on stage 2.

Said Mangwana, "MALEVELS: Heavy minus sign. Our #LockdownZim started on level 4 which was a total lockdown.Heavy minus sign 2 weeks ago HE President @edmnangagwa  downgraded it to level 3 where mines etc were allowed to operate. Heavy minus sign. On Monday we are moving to Level 2 where some industry and commerce is operations."


Mnangagwa on Friday announced an extension of the lockdown period by a further two weeks after noticing a gradual increase in Covid-19 positive cases, however, some restrictions have been relaxed.

Giving an update on the Covid-19 pandemic at State House Mnangagwa said the lockdown has proved to be effective in mitigating the further spread of Covid-19.

"We have gradually lifted lockdown restrictions in some sectors such as mining and the marketing of tobacco. Noticing that there is now a gradual increase of infections, the lockdown will continue for the next 14 days, however, relaxed to Level 2," said President Mnangagwa.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days