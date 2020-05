Government explains the lockdown levels

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MALEVELS:

➖Our #LockdownZim started on level 4 which was a total lockdown

➖2 weeks ago HE President @edmnangagwa downgraded it to level 3 where mines etc were allowed to operate.

➖On Monday we are moving to Level 2 where some industry and commerce is operations — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) May 1, 2020

Mnangagwa's copy & paste approach to #COVID19 is sickening. Now there's level 2. From what level? And he's announced a ZW$ 18bn "stimulus package for companies facing financial distress". Is that money coming from his Peter, Sakunda, or the IFIs from whom he seeks a bailout? https://t.co/wofjE9Z70h — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) May 1, 2020

Secretary for Information Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana says Zimbabwe's lockdown period started on level 4 and has been reduced to level 2 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Zimbabweans had taken to social media to ask government officials what President Emmerson Mnangagwa meant by saying Zimbabwe is on stage 2.Said Mangwana, "MALEVELS: Heavy minus sign. Our #LockdownZim started on level 4 which was a total lockdown.Heavy minus sign 2 weeks ago HE President @edmnangagwa downgraded it to level 3 where mines etc were allowed to operate. Heavy minus sign. On Monday we are moving to Level 2 where some industry and commerce is operations."Mnangagwa on Friday announced an extension of the lockdown period by a further two weeks after noticing a gradual increase in Covid-19 positive cases, however, some restrictions have been relaxed.Giving an update on the Covid-19 pandemic at State House Mnangagwa said the lockdown has proved to be effective in mitigating the further spread of Covid-19."We have gradually lifted lockdown restrictions in some sectors such as mining and the marketing of tobacco. Noticing that there is now a gradual increase of infections, the lockdown will continue for the next 14 days, however, relaxed to Level 2," said President Mnangagwa.