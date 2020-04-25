Government explains the lockdown levels

MALEVELS: ➖Our #LockdownZim started on level 4 which was a total lockdown ➖2 weeks ago HE President @edmnangagwa downgraded it to level 3 where mines etc were allowed to operate. ➖On Monday we are moving to Level 2 where some industry and commerce is operations

Mnangagwa's copy & paste approach to #COVID19 is sickening. Now there's level 2. From what level? And he's announced a ZW$ 18bn "stimulus package for companies facing financial distress". Is that money coming from his Peter, Sakunda, or the IFIs from whom he seeks a bailout? https://t.co/wofjE9Z70h