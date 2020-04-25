WATCH: Mnangagwa addresses the nation

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reduced the level of Zimbabwe's lockdown from 3 to 2. Mnangagwa said the move was informed by the scientific evidence from the Coronavirus committee."We have gradually lifted lockdown restrictions in some sectors such as mining and the marketing of tobacco. Noticing that there is now a gradual increase of infections, the lockdown will continue for the next 14 days, however, relaxed to Level 2," said President Mnangagwa.Watch the video below: