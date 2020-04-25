Concern raised over Mnangagwa's rentals payment deferral

News / National

by Staff reporter

STAKEHOLDERS in the commercial industry and residents representatives have expressed concern over the government's deferment of rental payments for tenants, claiming that the plan was not implementable.Government on Tuesday announced that all rentals that were due for April could be paid later in equal instalments, putting a moratorium on evictions during the lockdown period, which is due to end on Sunday.But Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Christopher Mugaga yesterday said government should rather resort to moral suasion than any legal methods as most properties were privately owned."Ee are not worried much, but it is going to be hard to implement," he said. "we feel it is better to use moral suasion than a legal instrument because mortgage marketing in Zimbabwe is almost dead. People are building their assets from scratch without the help of anyone, so telling people what to do with their assets is not feasible."Harare Residents Trust director Precious Shumba said government's intervention lacked depth and revealed widespread contempt for genuine consultation of the citizens and other stakeholders."While the government's intentions are right, they are half-hearted and fall short of citizens' collective will. our expectation as the Harare Residents Trust was that the government would request the inputs of stakeholders before announcing their token relief," Shumba said."Some tenants, even before the lockdown, were struggling to pay their rentals. Some landlords or property owners wholly depend on their properties to earn a living, thus postponement or delaying in receiving rentals will cripple them."Added Shumba: "Therefore, a balance has to be struck between property owners and their tenants for either cuts in amounts paid to cover the lockdown period or total scrapping of the lockdown month, depending on their negotiations."The lockdown provided the government with a greater opportunity to reset the economy, abandon bad policies and provide the citizens and businesses with significant relief. Therefore, the rental relief is insufficient to address the real financial burden on ratepayers and business."The Insurance and Pensions Commissions (Ipec) recently said that the failure by tenants to pay rentals on account of business closure was going to result in a serious reduction in investment income.Ipec commissioner Grace Muradzikwa, however, told NewsDay yesterday that they had called on the industry to assess the impact and arrange engagements with the government."As you know, insurance companies and pension fund holdings in commercial real estate are significant," she said."Our concern as a regulator is liquidity to meet liabilities, especially policyholders and pensioners benefits. So we have asked the industry to assess the impact of this and advise the commission to facilitate engagements with the government."Added Muradzikwa: "while the interventions are necessary, increasing pensioners vulnerabilities must be avoided at a broader level. Insurance companies and pension funds play an important role in the financial sector as investors, so it is also important to assess the impact on their ability to mobilise savings."