Harare man in court for insulting Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 30-YEAR-oLD Mt Hampden man appeared at the Harare magistrates Court yesterday facing charges of undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he allegedly insulted him and his supporters for failing the nation.Abraham Baison, who was represented by Kossam Ncube of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was remanded out of custody by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro pending trial.Allegations are that on April 26 this year at Row Bricks Farm in Mt Hampden, Baison, who is a brick moulder, shouted obscenities about Mnangagwa, his mother and supporters.It is alleged Baison was heard shouting by his neighbour, Dorcas Chivavaya, who immediately notified Petros Kasiya, who proceeded to Baison's residence to enquire about the matter.The State alleges on arrival at Baison's residence, Kasiya heard him shouting obscenities.Kasiya and Chivavaya then proceeded to report the matter at ZRP Marlborough and Baison was subsequently arrested.Baison was granted $500 bail and ordered to continue residing at his given address until finalisation of the matter, not to interfere with witnesses and report once every Friday at Marlborough Police Station.He was remanded to June 3.