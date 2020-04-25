Latest News Editor's Choice


Govt happy with Beitbridge facilities

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Government is satisfied with the state of Beitbridge quarantine and Covid-19 isolation centres where an estimated 3 000 returnees from South Africa will be housed upon arrival, with more resources being mobilised to boost the capacity of frontline workers.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi said this during a tour of the facilities identified to handle Covid-19 related matters in the border town. He toured NSSA Hotel, which is a quarantine centre for 280 people and can carry at least 70 people on isolation, Beitbridge Hospital Female Ward, also an isolation centre and Dulivhadzimu Bulky Market.

VP Mohadi said though there were some gaps in terms of the availability of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), a lot had been done to minimise the rapid spread of the virus. He said among other initiatives, prevention was one of the major ways to avoid a calamity related to the pandemic.

To strengthen its capacity to fight the pandemic, VP Mohadi said Government engaged a number of groups based on the country's demographics, including traditional leaders, businesses, universities and religious leaders, who are already contributing with various resources.

"We have come here to appreciate what is taking place and whether people are prepared to fight the pandemic or not," said VP Mohadi.

"What I have seen here is impressive, though there are gaps here and there, generally everything is being done properly and gradually we are getting there.

"In addition, we have been to the NSSA Hotel, which is being used as a quarantine and isolation centre and the isolation centre at the main referral hospital.

"It is pleasing to note that we are moving with one vision and a lot of work and resources have been availed by various players.

"As for the PPEs, we know they are not adequate, but we are mobilising as the Government and we will make sure that they are evenly distributed. The minister (Mangaliso Ndlovu) responsible for this province is here with me and he must make sure that all the necessary tools are brought here for the frontline staff."

VP Mohadi said although people were complying with most guidelines to minimise infections, the management of social distancing remained a headache. He said it was important for people to embrace all the national response measures, among them avoiding crowds, sanitising hands, wearing masks and gloves. The Government is also capacitating the Ministry of Health Care and Child Care to test people at the district level.

"What is of paramount importance is for people to get tested," said VP Mohadi.

"This will enable us to see the extent of infections and act accordingly. Testing equipment is being made available in all districts and we are hopeful that with time compliance with the standard health guidelines will improve."

VP Mohadi said Government was happy with the collaboration among Zimbabweans to fight the pandemic. He said other countries were seized with their own problems and it was necessary for people to embrace teamwork. "We have received a lot of support from universities, the army and the police who are manufacturing sanitisers and masks," said VP Mohadi.

"The corporate world has also come on board in terms of resource mobilisation, while religious groups have offered us their churches' infrastructure and schools to be used as isolation and quarantine centres.

"Further, traditional leaders must be commended for propagating the necessary information to their subjects so that we save lives."

Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu, who chairs the Matabeleland South Covid-19 Taskforce, said 18 quarantine and isolation centres had been identified in the province. He said most of them were being upgraded to meet the required health standards.

Source - the herald

