Door-to-door mealie-meal sales kick-off

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO residents have hailed the door-to-door selling of subsidised mealie-meal which started as a pilot programme in the city yesterday, saying it will end long queues and corruption associated with acquiring the commodity.Government is working with Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) in implementing the new strategy, which is part of a raft of social safety nets aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans.Entumbane, Njube and Thorngrove residents were yesterday surprised when lorries full of mealie-meal drove through the streets accompanied by security details. Many were taken by surprise when, house by house people were given the chance to buy the roller meal.Each family could buy a maximum of 20kg and tenants were also allowed to buy.The meal-mealie was going for $70 per 10kg. Mrs Nontokozo Ncube (35) a resident of Entumbane said she could not believe her luck when a police officer knocked at her door and asked if she wanted to buy mealie-meal."When a police officer knocked at my door, I was shocked and afraid thinking what wrong could have happened, but he politely asked if I wanted mealie-meal," said an elated Mrs Ncube.She said she spent the whole day on Thursday at Entumbane Complex hoping to buy mealie-meal but could not do so as it got finished before her turn."It was like an answered prayer for me. Imagine, I was just left with just two days meal-mealie but just on time, I got it without any struggle", said Mrs Ncube.Another resident, Mr Leonard Dube (78), hailed the orderly manner the programme was being implemented, saying it is the best way forward as the country fights Covid-19."We bought our mealie-meal in a smart way; no pushing and shoving. For us the elderly, it is difficult to compete with the youth, so this is the best way to go. By doing this, we will defeat Covid-19 as those long queues will be a thing of the past. I just wish the programme will continue," said Mr Dube. Mr Zwelibanzi Dube (36) said the programme was a huge relief."The shortage was forcing residents to hoard because if you let it finish, you knew it will be a struggle to get it again. With this 10kg, I will push for about three weeks because I have a small family."If I know that in the three weeks or so I will get another supply, why should I hoard because this is a perishable product, before long it will expire. So, for the next coming weeks, I will give others a chance to buy. For some of us, it is not that we do not want to stay indoors, how can you stay indoors when you don't have mealie-meal? You will starve to death. I just hope the programme is spread across the city so that everyone gets mealie-meal," he said. Mr Simon Mufudza (49) said "this was a perfect way of doing things".He said there was no cheating and social distance was maintained, while Njube resident Mr Sithembekile Hlabangana said the mealie-meal had been sold in a transparent manner.Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube, who was in Entumbane and Njube as the programme was launched, said door-to-door distribution will kill panic buying."I am on site in Ward 10, Entumbane, just to assess the pilot scheme. The people are appreciative of this scheme. They said this is the way to go. People wanted this programme to have been introduced long back. Imagine, women waking up at 1AM to join queues. They all want this programme spread across the city," said the minister.She said her office is waiting for a detailed report which will guide them on how to proceed."We spoke to our district co-ordinators who are overseeing this with other Government departments. They will give us a report which will guide us how this programme proceeds but it is clear people want this to continue," she said.Minister Ncube said once the programme is in full swing, residents will have no need to buy from the black market."Once people are assured they will get it, why will they go and buy from the black market? Those running the black market will have a decision to make once the market is saturated. We are consolidating data on quantities that were sold yesterday," she said.