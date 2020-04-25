Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nust makes new appointments as long-serving workers retire

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO long-serving Nust employees, Mr Fidelis Mhlanga the registrar and Dr Fortune Nkomo the university bursar, have resigned while former Chronicle Managing Editor Mr Thabani Mpofu has been appointed acting director of communication and marketing.

Nust Vice Chancellor Professor Mqhele Dlodlo confirmed the development. Dr Nkomo joined the university at its inception in 1991 while Mr Mhlanga joined the university in 1994. "It is with personal regret but warm wishes that I announce the retirement of two senior members of management.

Mr Fidelis Mhlanga retires as registrar with effect from 30 April 2020, while Dr Fortune Nkomo retires on the same date from his position as bursar but will continue to serve the university as a lecturer in the Department of Accounting," said the Vice Chancellor.

"We are surely indebted to their vision and commitment for propelling us to the present position. Our colleagues together have invested 55 years of service; it is fitting to acknowledge and celebrate their contributions to the growth of Nust."

Prof Dlodlo said of Dr Nkomo: "The history of Nust can never be written without the mention of Dr Nkomo. In fact, he is one of the first employees of Nust after joining the University on 1 August 1991 as senior assistant bursar. As the university grew and introduced new programmes and faculties, Dr Nkomo was transferred to the Department of Accounting in the Faculty of Commerce as a lecturer on 2 August 1999."

In 2009, he was seconded to the Department of Physical Planning Works and Estates as acting director. On 1 January 2010, Dr Nkomo was appointed bursar, a position he held until the end of his latest contract on 30 April 2020. Ms Thobekile Ncube, the deputy bursar (accountancy and systems management) is acting bursar until further notice.

Prof Dlodlo said Mr Mhlanga joined the University on 1 May in 1994 as assistant registrar in the Faculty of Applied Sciences, three years after Nust opened its doors to the first intake of students.

In 1995, he was promoted to senior assistant registrar in the Department of Admissions and Students Records. In recognition of his vast experience and commitment to work, he was appointed deputy registrar administration in 2007. Two years later he was appointed registrar, a position he has held until his retirement.

"Mr Mhlanga's extensive knowledge of Nust's history, policies and procedures influenced his leadership skills. While it is sad to see him leave the university, his legacy as an important member of the Nust community will always remain entrenched in the history of the university," said Professor Dlodlo.

The deputy registrar (academic) Mr Emmanuel Phiri has been appointed acting registrar until further notice. Meanwhile, Mr Mpofu, who was the chairperson of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies, takes the place of Mr Felix Moyo who has gone on pre-retirement leave. Nust has also appointed a director of legal services, Mrs Nanzelelo Ndlovu.

Prof Senelani Dorothy Hove from the Department of Applied Mathematics, has been appointed as the acting director of Institutional Research and Quality Assurance.

Source - chronicle

