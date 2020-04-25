Man 'murdered, dumped in bush'

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOUR men from Gwanda have been arrested after they allegedly ganged up and fatally assaulted another man during a drinking spree before dumping the body in a bush.Their victim's family made a missing person's report after he did not return home and the body was discovered two days later by a passerby.Investigations led to the arrest of the accused persons. Msiziwethu Maseko (21) from Lupane, Mthandazo Ndlovu (26) from Filabusi who are both employed as herdsmen in Nyandeni area, Gwanda and Vusa Mthethwa (21) from Mwenezi who is employed as a game scout at Drummond Ranch in Gwanda as well as Blessed Maseko (23) from Gwanda who is unemployed were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing a murder charge.They were remanded in custody to May 27. Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said the gang allegedly teamed up and assaulted Victor Dube (25) whose body was found two days later in a bush by a passerby after he had been reported missing by his family."On 23 April at Thandabantu Store in Gwanda the accused person acting in common cause manhandled Victor Dube and assaulted him all over the body with bricks, switches and logs."They also kicked him and punched him all over the body until he lost consciousness and they dumped his body in a bush near the business centre," she said."The body of the now deceased was later found on April 25 by a passerby after his family had reported him missing."He had injuries all over the body."