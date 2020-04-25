Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Elite schools demand second term fees

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
SOME private-elite schools in Harare are demanding that parents pay second term fees even if schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The schools have also pegged their fees in United States dollars after government lifted the ban on the use of foreign currency for local transactions during the COVID-19 period.

Heritage, St Johns and Peter House have already written to parents notifying them of the need to pay the fees for the second term whose opening is still in doubt after government announced a further 14-day lockdown period starting Monday, at a time schools were supposed to officially open.

Parents are expected to pay fees even if schools do not open as scheduled on May 5, with St Johns saying there are fixed costs that need to be paid whether or not schools are open.

"From a financial perspective our schools continue to incur fixed costs, whether the schools are fully open with students attending school or in providing remote and online teaching, for that reason your board has decided to raise at this stage an interim deposit to meet these fixed costs for the Trinity term," reads part of the letter from St Johns dated April 27.

"This deposit covers the cost of ensuring that the academic online and remote teaching operation will be in place for the full term."

St Johns have pegged their termly fees at USD$ 1 650 or $99 000 for High School and $1 500 or $90 000 for secondary school pupils. ECD pupils will pay US$$900 or $54 000.

In a letter dated April 20, Heritage also issued a circular for the second term fees, to be paid in hard currency ranging from $1 650 for its lower and upper six formers, and US$950 for pre-school.

Peter House, in a letter dated April 20, resolved not to increase fees, but demanded parents to pay a deposit for the second term "to cover the fixed costs of running of three schools for the next four months."

NewsDay failed to get a comment from the schools as their phones went unanswered, but some parents admitted having been served with the notices.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

List of EcoCash and OneMoney accounts frozen by RBZ

1 hr ago | 661 Views

Buyanga, Muteswa using courts as 'playground', says High Court judge

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwe not yet in position to re-open schools, universities, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Reprieve for Mnangagwa fake press release-accused

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

'Experts' from COVID-19 ravaged US help Zimbabwe deal with virus

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Chamisa's MP in near-fatal road accident

3 hrs ago | 1187 Views

The challenges of implementing the Khupe judgment

3 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Johanne Masowe leader pleads with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Unpacking SI 96 of 2020, no rent payments during Covid?

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

The emperor parades naked

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chamisa want workers paid in US dollars

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mnangagwa's rentals moratorium illegal, says lawyer

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

What are Zimbabweans known for?

3 hrs ago | 691 Views

Retailers are corrupt, says Ncube

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Artisanal miner stabs colleague over gold detector

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Buyanga responds to The Herald article

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Teachers press for US dollar salaries

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Govt bigwigs looting COVID-19 funds

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped in bush'

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZCTU blasts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 678 Views

Govt intensifies Covid-19 testing

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Nust makes new appointments as long-serving workers retire

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Man rapes uncle's wife over drinking water

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Door-to-door mealie-meal sales kick-off

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Coronavirus screening at Bulawayo flat

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 lockdown goes into Stage 2

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Govt happy with Beitbridge facilities

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe govt revises confirmed cases from 40 down to 34

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Harare man in court for insulting Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Concern raised over Mnangagwa's rentals payment deferral

11 hrs ago | 1581 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa addresses the nation

15 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Government explains the lockdown levels

15 hrs ago | 4514 Views

Latest on reports that Chamisa's MDC has not paid workers

16 hrs ago | 2455 Views

Mnangagwa puts up $18 billion economic rescue package

18 hrs ago | 3630 Views

Mnangagwa to deploy army to fight terrorists in Mozambique?

18 hrs ago | 7014 Views

Saviour Kasukuwere's May day message to Zimabbweans

19 hrs ago | 2061 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa extends lockdown by 14 days

19 hrs ago | 8155 Views

Facebook bans David Icke's page ove 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy theory

20 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Tito Mboweni censured for restaurant employment stance

20 hrs ago | 5209 Views

Zimbabweans stranded in Cape receive food donations

20 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Soldiers break man's hand for defying lock down

21 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Former Zim Army Commander liberates Mozambique's Metuge district

21 hrs ago | 3852 Views

LOCKDOWN: No to forced unpaid leave, Govt

21 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Zimbabwe's famous athletes

21 hrs ago | 863 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe sex workers get food hampers

22 hrs ago | 2684 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days