Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt bigwigs looting COVID-19 funds

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MINISTRY of Finance has raised alarm after it emerged that officials were looting funds meant for COVID-19 relief.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance George Guvamatanga this week wrote to directors and other top ranking officials advising them that only sanctioned travel should be allowed to draw domestic allowances, while the rest should go to deserving people in the country's COVID-19 response which had been sustained, largely by donors.

"Treasury has noted with concern an increase in payment runs requesting for funds for processing domestic allowances, narrated as COVID-19 payments for staff on duty during the lockdown period," reads Guvamatanga's circular dated April 28.

"As you are aware of pronouncement of lockdown throughout Statutory instrument 81 and 82 clearly called for mitigatory measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and involved limited or no movement across cities and towns and hence reduces domestic travel expenses." Guvamatanga said instead of government departments focusing on coronavirus interventions, they were now pushing more for allowances
than delivering to the needy.

"However, line ministries are now prioritising payment of allowances despite the call by Treasury in its later dated March 20, requesting accounting officers to identify none wage savings from their respective votes to be ring fenced for coronavirus interventions," he wrote.

Sources have disclosed to NewsDay that top government workers were taking the biggest part of funds allocated to coronavirus response in the form of travel and subsistence allowances while frontline health workers work go without risk allowances or personal protective equipment.

"You have those in higher offices, the principal directors, finance directors and their peers looting fuel, accommodation allowances as they crisis cross the country on errands that don't even make sense, while those who are actually doing the work get nothing," said a senior government official.

The official added that poorly paid top civil servants were beginning to feel the pinch owing to the closure of workshops, travel opportunities especially foreign trips which gave them access to huge allowances. They have now resorted to looking for opportunities in the coronavirus response.

"You would notice that government does not pay huge salaries even to your permanent secretaries and directors, however they have always had allowances when attending workshops and travel, this has all been put on Ice by coronavirus and for them to fill this gap they are now digging into the coronavirus budget," said the source.

Government is struggling to buy protective clothing for doctors, even after a court order compelling it to do so. Due to lack of resources, government has also left the purchase of critical items towards the fight against the virus such as test kits to donors.

Zimbabwe so far has 40 cases, but observers think the number is probably huger because of low testing levels. Zimbabwe has carried out just over 7 000 tests.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

List of EcoCash and OneMoney accounts frozen by RBZ

1 hr ago | 661 Views

Buyanga, Muteswa using courts as 'playground', says High Court judge

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimbabwe not yet in position to re-open schools, universities, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Reprieve for Mnangagwa fake press release-accused

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

'Experts' from COVID-19 ravaged US help Zimbabwe deal with virus

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Chamisa's MP in near-fatal road accident

3 hrs ago | 1187 Views

The challenges of implementing the Khupe judgment

3 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Johanne Masowe leader pleads with Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Unpacking SI 96 of 2020, no rent payments during Covid?

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

The emperor parades naked

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chamisa want workers paid in US dollars

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mnangagwa's rentals moratorium illegal, says lawyer

3 hrs ago | 514 Views

What are Zimbabweans known for?

3 hrs ago | 691 Views

Retailers are corrupt, says Ncube

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Artisanal miner stabs colleague over gold detector

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Buyanga responds to The Herald article

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Teachers press for US dollar salaries

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Elite schools demand second term fees

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped in bush'

4 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZCTU blasts Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 678 Views

Govt intensifies Covid-19 testing

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Nust makes new appointments as long-serving workers retire

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Man rapes uncle's wife over drinking water

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Door-to-door mealie-meal sales kick-off

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Coronavirus screening at Bulawayo flat

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 lockdown goes into Stage 2

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

Govt happy with Beitbridge facilities

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe govt revises confirmed cases from 40 down to 34

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Harare man in court for insulting Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Concern raised over Mnangagwa's rentals payment deferral

11 hrs ago | 1581 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa addresses the nation

15 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Government explains the lockdown levels

15 hrs ago | 4514 Views

Latest on reports that Chamisa's MDC has not paid workers

16 hrs ago | 2455 Views

Mnangagwa puts up $18 billion economic rescue package

18 hrs ago | 3630 Views

Mnangagwa to deploy army to fight terrorists in Mozambique?

18 hrs ago | 7014 Views

Saviour Kasukuwere's May day message to Zimabbweans

19 hrs ago | 2061 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa extends lockdown by 14 days

19 hrs ago | 8155 Views

Facebook bans David Icke's page ove 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy theory

20 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Tito Mboweni censured for restaurant employment stance

20 hrs ago | 5209 Views

Zimbabweans stranded in Cape receive food donations

20 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Soldiers break man's hand for defying lock down

21 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Former Zim Army Commander liberates Mozambique's Metuge district

21 hrs ago | 3852 Views

LOCKDOWN: No to forced unpaid leave, Govt

21 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Zimbabwe's famous athletes

21 hrs ago | 863 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe sex workers get food hampers

22 hrs ago | 2684 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days