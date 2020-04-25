Johanne Masowe leader pleads with Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

LEADER of Johanne Masowe eChishanu, Andby Makururu, yesterday pleaded with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to allow church leaders to meet and pray in their respective churches in a bid to find spiritual solutions and divine intervention against the coronavirus pandemic.He made the remarks yesterday in an interview with NewsDay Weekender in Mutare."We are fasting and praying that our god provide solutions in the fight against the deadly coronavirus," Makururu said."Firstly, I want to thank Zimbabweans for following what our President Emmerson Mnangagwa said should be done in the current lockdown."Today, I am just pleading for a small request to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to give us churches a role to play in the fight against the coronavirus."We are saying he (Mnangagwa) should give us a chance as church leaders to meet at our respective shrines or churches to meet and pray for a small period of time weekly be it 30 minutes or one hour."He added: "Each church has a spiritual place, so we are saying that we should meet, at least five or 10 people who are church leaders, while also observing social distancing and also wearing personal protective equipment (PPE)."Sometimes, it is difficult to pray at home, so if we meet as leaders, we are able to give each other strength to pray for the country. We are already praying, but I am just pleading for only church leaders to meet."Mnangagwa yesterday extended the lockdown by a further two weeks to preserve lives as cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in the country and now stand at 40 confirmed, including four deaths.Makururu last month donated personal protective equipment to Mutare Remand Prison and this week donated gloves, soap and sanitisers to the same institution to boost its capacity to mitigate a possible coronavirus outbreak.He also donated food hampers to Mutare Farm Prison.Through his Ruvheneko Rwenyenyedzi Trust (RRT), the prophet has been donating food items to impoverished families in Mutare during the current lockdown.Meanwhile, one of the country's oldest churches, the Africa Apostolic Church (AAC), with a following of one million locally and three million globally, has pledged to work with government in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.The Mutumwa Paul Mwazha-led church said it was geared to fight COVID-19 through various ways including prayer."As a church, we really want to play our part in fighting COVID-19. We are aware of the influence that we have as a church and feel that it must be put to good use by promoting that which safeguards the well-being of all Zimbabwean citizens," Paul Mwazha's son, Israel, said.The AAC leadership, represented by bishops Patrick Mahachi, Moses Mwagura, Tawanda Mwazha and Leonard Mukumba, the owner of Inter Africa buses, recently met Mnangagwa, where they pledged to support government efforts in the COVID-19 fight.