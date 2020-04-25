Chamisa's MP in near-fatal road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

FIREBRAND Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu (MDC Alliance) was last night involved in a road accident near Rufaro Dam, about 7km from the central business district.The legislator (38) was reportedly travelling from Murewa when the brand new Toyota Fortuner veered off the road, overturned and landed in a bush.MDC Alliance Mashonaland East provincial spokesperson, who is also Marondera mayor, Chengetai Murowa confirmed the accident."Details are still sketchy, but I confirm that the honourable MP was involved in an accident. He is in a stable condition, although the vehicle was extensively damaged. I am currently at the (Marondera Provincial) hospital and I can say there were three people in the car. We are still to get more details of the accident," he said.Pictures of the damaged vehicle went viral on social media platforms last night.Police were yet to share details of the accident last night.However, MDC officials last night flocked the medical centre in support of the outspoken legislator who wrested the seat from Zanu-PF in the 2018 elections.A few months ago, Matewu survived death by a whisker after gunmen opened fire at his residence in Nyameni.