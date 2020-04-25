'Experts' from COVID-19 ravaged US help Zimbabwe deal with virus

News / National

by Staff reporter

UNITED States (US) health experts are helping Zimbabwe to deal with the deadly coronavirus, US ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols has said.This comes as Zimbabwe recorded eight more cases on Wednesday, bringing to 40 the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded in the country so far.Nichols said experts are training Zimbabweans on how to deal with coronavirus."We are very much focused on using the assets that we have in place in Zimbabwe to support the Covid-19 response. We already have a US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) office here with epidemiologists, physicians and health experts … who are working on Covid-19 now, providing training, for example, on how to follow up contacts of someone who has tested positive; laboratory preparedness; treatment options," Nichols said on the embassy's website."Five of them are working in the WHO (World Health Organisation) and ministry of Health and Child Care working groups. So, they are there everyday providing their technical expertise to sharpen and improve the Covid-19 response here in Zimbabwe."This comes as the Chinese government is set to send an 11-member delegation comprising medical experts, who will assist Zimbabwe in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed over 200 000 lives globally.Governments across the world are battling to contain the virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan Province, China. However, China has managed to bring the disease under control after implementing strict measures.Minister-counsellor of the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe Zhao Baogang, recently confirmed to the Daily News that an 11-member delegation of medical experts from the Asian country were expected in Zimbabwe soon."The date for the arrival has not yet been confirmed, but we expect them soon. Zimbabwe has been working very hard to contain the disease and we want to share the experience with Zimbabwe. China was the first country to record a Covid-19 case and was also the first country to have preliminary success in containing the disease. We have managed to put the virus under control and have to work hard to ensure that there is no resurgence," Zhao said.The Chinese government has been helping Zimbabwe through supplying medical equipment, including donations made by Chinese businesspeople in Zimbabwe and by the Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma.With a record of friendship, China has assisted Zimbabwe in a number of sectors such as agriculture, mining, infrastructure development and education.According to Zhao, the 11-member team from China, will share the experiences on isolation and social distancing, among other issues.