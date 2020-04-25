Reprieve for Mnangagwa fake press release-accused

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGH Court judge Jacob Manzunzu has freed on $1 000 bail a Chitungwiza man, who is accused of generating a fake press statement in the name of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, announcing a 13-day extension of the current national coronavirus lockdown.Lovemore Zvokusekwa through his lawyer Thomas Machinga, had approached the High Court seeking to be freed after Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga denied him bail.Machinga said Manzunzu was also going to produce a full judgment explaining how the magistrate had misdirected herself in denying Zvokusekwa bail.The State had opposed Zvokusekwa's bail application before the High Court, arguing that Zvokusekwa was facing a serious offence, which would induce him to abscond if freed on bail.The State further argued it had a strong case against Zvokusekwa and that there was overwhelming evidence, showing that he was the one who originated the fake statement.The 36-year-old is facing charges of publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State, after a fake press statement purported to have been issued by Mnangagwa started circulating on social media.According to prosecutors the document issued last month titled "Extension of lockdown period by 13 days only", was subsequently allegedly circulated on various WhatsApp platforms by Zvokusekwa using his Huawei cellphone.Zvokusekwa's arrest also comes after Mnangagwa recently called for the imposition of a 20-year prison term on the individual who originated and circulated the fake lockdown extension document.