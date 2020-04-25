Zimbabwe not yet in position to re-open schools, universities, says Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is "not yet in a position to re-open schools, colleges and universities," President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday as he announced an easing of a coronavirus national lockdown.Zimbabweans are being allowed back to work starting on May 3, Mnangagwa said, but all citizens must wear a mask when leaving their homes.Schools which closed two weeks early in March were due to re-open next week, but Mnangagwa said in an address to the nation that his government cannot guarantee the safety of learners and teachers."We're all aware that the current Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted learning. The ministries primary and secondary education and that of higher and tertiary education have been in constant consultations with parents and unions on how to ensure the safe re-opening of schools, colleges and universities," Mnangagwa said."Discussions are ongoing. However, it's clear that our country is not yet in a position to re-open schools, colleges and universities. A number of health conditions must be met first to guarantee the safety of pupils, students, teachers and other workers in the education systems and the entire nation."The two ministries are working closely with the ministries of finance and health with regards to the necessary steps towards the re-opening process."Mnangagwa said exam-taking classes will be "prioritised" in the "re-opening strategy.""The announcement on the re-opening dates will be made at the appropriate time, but for now schools remain closed," he said.He said the ministry of finance was rallying funds to help schools, colleges and universities to put in place online and distance learning facilities to ensure students continue having access to learning materials.The coronavirus has killed four people out of 40 reported infections in Zimbabwe since the first case was reported on March 20.