Shock as Ministry of Health bungles Coronavirus cases

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Ministry has reported that results of the Quality Assurance process instituted following an unusual clustering of six cases that were reported as positive from Harare on the 29 of April 2020 have confirmed that all of them were negative for COVID-19.In a statement issued on Saturday the Ministry said, "Additionally, all the PCR tests done in Harare yesterday were negative for COVID-19. Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe still has thirty-four confirmed cases and not forty as previously reported."We would like to reassure the nation that we continue to be guided by the key values and principles of professionalism, transparency and accountability and that, the systems we have in place will assure continued reporting of accurate and reliable test results in line with our Quality Management System."Commenting on the matter Senior journalist Brezhnev Malaba said, "An amateurish blunder. Zimbabwe's ministry of Health says 6 cases were wrongly reported as having tested positive for Covid-19 on April 29. Therefore, the official tally is 34 cases and not 40. Yesterday, 977 tests were conducted, bringing to 9 291 the total tests conducted so far."