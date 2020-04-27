Foreigners in SA defy lockdown regulations...scramble for food parcels

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Foreign nationals staying in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion turned out in numbers on Saturday to queue for food parcels defying the mandatory social distance regulation.Gory still and moving images that surfaced on the internet show scores of people scrambling to get their hands on the little they can to sustain themselves during the period when the nation is battling to contain the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.Last month the foreign nationals had complained that they are being stopped from receiving much-needed food parcels because of their nationality.Several foreign nationals who live in Olievenhoutbosch were quoted by South African media claiming that a local ward councilor refused to register them to receive food parcels.One Zimbabwean woman said, "The councilor was walking around the area registering people. When I asked that I also be registered, he said that was not possible because I am not a South African, I told him that I am in the country legally and I could give him my passport number, but he still refused."