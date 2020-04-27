Mnangagwa's expensive jet leaves Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Boeing 767-200ER has left Harare heading for an unknown destination, online publication Zimlive has reported.The jet arrived in the country a few days back to transport Mnangagwa for the 30-minute trip to Chimoio in Mozambique where he met President Filipe Nyusi.The jet is reportedly being hired Comlux, an aviation company that owns this aircraft, based in Zurich, Switzerland and costs up to $ 50,000 per hour per flight.The BBJ 767-200ER offers a unique and exclusive product to charter for Head of States, Royal families, and Business leaders.