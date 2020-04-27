Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's expensive jet leaves Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
17 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's  Boeing 767-200ER has left Harare heading for an unknown destination, online publication Zimlive has reported.

The jet arrived in the country a few days back to transport Mnangagwa for the 30-minute trip to Chimoio in Mozambique where he met President Filipe Nyusi.


The jet is reportedly being hired Comlux, an aviation company that owns this aircraft, based in Zurich, Switzerland and costs up to $ 50,000 per hour per flight.

The BBJ 767-200ER offers a unique and exclusive product to charter for Head of States, Royal families, and Business leaders.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Nurses demand two weeks of isolation

26 mins ago | 100 Views

SA based Zimbabweans send SOS

28 mins ago | 99 Views

Chamisa allies renew call for dialogue

28 mins ago | 141 Views

Mnangagwa rattled by Mthuli Ncube's letter?

29 mins ago | 272 Views

Sink or swim for corporates

41 mins ago | 80 Views

Free airwaves as we celebrate World Press Day

42 mins ago | 38 Views

The delicate balancing act in Zimbabwe's lockdown: Safety vs Survival

43 mins ago | 60 Views

Message to Zimbabweans who wants to leave South Africa

54 mins ago | 181 Views

Harare Police bust drug gang.. arrests cartel leaders

1 hr ago | 677 Views

FULL TEXT: Teachers send a petition to Mnanaggwa's government

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe economy could shrink by 20% without coronavirus aid, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Foreigners in SA defy lockdown regulations...scramble for food parcels

2 hrs ago | 790 Views

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a dramatic appearance

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Shock as Ministry of Health bungles Coronavirus cases

5 hrs ago | 2045 Views

List of EcoCash and OneMoney accounts frozen by RBZ

7 hrs ago | 5073 Views

Buyanga, Muteswa using courts as 'playground', says High Court judge

9 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Zimbabwe not yet in position to re-open schools, universities, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Reprieve for Mnangagwa fake press release-accused

9 hrs ago | 1331 Views

'Experts' from COVID-19 ravaged US help Zimbabwe deal with virus

9 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Chamisa's MP in near-fatal road accident

9 hrs ago | 2827 Views

The challenges of implementing the Khupe judgment

9 hrs ago | 3492 Views

Johanne Masowe leader pleads with Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 3021 Views

Unpacking SI 96 of 2020, no rent payments during Covid?

9 hrs ago | 743 Views

The emperor parades naked

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

Chamisa want workers paid in US dollars

9 hrs ago | 1835 Views

Mnangagwa's rentals moratorium illegal, says lawyer

9 hrs ago | 1985 Views

What are Zimbabweans known for?

9 hrs ago | 2227 Views

Retailers are corrupt, says Ncube

9 hrs ago | 417 Views

Artisanal miner stabs colleague over gold detector

9 hrs ago | 222 Views

Buyanga responds to The Herald article

9 hrs ago | 602 Views

Teachers press for US dollar salaries

9 hrs ago | 749 Views

Govt bigwigs looting COVID-19 funds

9 hrs ago | 808 Views

Elite schools demand second term fees

10 hrs ago | 573 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped in bush'

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

ZCTU blasts Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 982 Views

Govt intensifies Covid-19 testing

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

Nust makes new appointments as long-serving workers retire

10 hrs ago | 795 Views

Man rapes uncle's wife over drinking water

10 hrs ago | 661 Views

Door-to-door mealie-meal sales kick-off

10 hrs ago | 435 Views

Coronavirus screening at Bulawayo flat

10 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 lockdown goes into Stage 2

10 hrs ago | 321 Views

Govt happy with Beitbridge facilities

10 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe govt revises confirmed cases from 40 down to 34

10 hrs ago | 606 Views

Harare man in court for insulting Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Concern raised over Mnangagwa's rentals payment deferral

17 hrs ago | 1740 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa addresses the nation

21 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Government explains the lockdown levels

21 hrs ago | 4994 Views

Latest on reports that Chamisa's MDC has not paid workers

22 hrs ago | 2694 Views

Mnangagwa puts up $18 billion economic rescue package

24 hrs ago | 3874 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days