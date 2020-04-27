Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe carries out fresh Covid-19 tests

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe on Friday said it had carried out fresh tests on six people that tested positive for coronavirus in Harare following an ‘unusual clustering' of cases.

The previous day, the Ministry of Health and Child Care had announced that the number of people that tested positive for the virus that causes the flu-like Covid-19 disease had risen to 40 following the additional Harare cases.

In an update of tests carried out on Thursday, which was delivered today, the ministry said it was carrying out a quality assurance process.

"The ministry would like to report that following an unusual clustering of six cases that were reported as positive from Harare (on Wednesday), these results were, therefore, considered interim and hence additional tests have been conducted as part of the laboratory quality management system to validate these results in line with the laboratory standard operating procedures and protocols as well as international practices," read part of the update.

On Thursday, the ministry carried out 672 cases that all turned out negative, bringing the number of people tested for coronavirus to date to 8 314.

Last week, the ministry had to revise the number of people that tested positive to the disease after a Bulawayo case was counted twice following a retest.

Critics say the government is not testing enough people to slow down the spread of the disease that was first detected in China late year.

Four people have died since the first case was recorded on March 20 while five have recovered.

The disease is spreading rapidly throughout the world and Zimbabwe's neighbour, South Africa is one of the hardest hit on the continent.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange to be launched soon, Mthuli Ncube confirms

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Open letter to Miriam Majome on article entitled, 'What are Zimbabweans known for'

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Are undocumented Zimbabweans stranded in South Africa?

1 hr ago | 210 Views

'Workers in Zimbabwe are mourning'

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Gender based violence cases racing with Covid-19 cases

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chamisa donates Covid-19 equipment to Bulawayo City Council

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Why Emmerson Mnangagwa is an illegitimate president

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Chamisa admits party workers not paid

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

MultiChoice Zimbabwe issues warning on imposters

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's expensive jet leaves Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Nurses demand two weeks of isolation

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

SA based Zimbabweans send SOS

3 hrs ago | 679 Views

Chamisa allies renew call for dialogue

3 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa rattled by Mthuli Ncube's letter?

3 hrs ago | 3268 Views

Sink or swim for corporates

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Free airwaves as we celebrate World Press Day

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

The delicate balancing act in Zimbabwe's lockdown: Safety vs Survival

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Message to Zimbabweans who wants to leave South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Harare Police bust drug gang.. arrests cartel leaders

4 hrs ago | 1134 Views

FULL TEXT: Teachers send a petition to Mnanaggwa's government

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

Zimbabwe economy could shrink by 20% without coronavirus aid, says Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Foreigners in SA defy lockdown regulations...scramble for food parcels

5 hrs ago | 1287 Views

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes a dramatic appearance

6 hrs ago | 864 Views

Shock as Ministry of Health bungles Coronavirus cases

8 hrs ago | 2398 Views

List of EcoCash and OneMoney accounts frozen by RBZ

10 hrs ago | 6075 Views

Buyanga, Muteswa using courts as 'playground', says High Court judge

12 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Zimbabwe not yet in position to re-open schools, universities, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2551 Views

Reprieve for Mnangagwa fake press release-accused

12 hrs ago | 1354 Views

'Experts' from COVID-19 ravaged US help Zimbabwe deal with virus

12 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Chamisa's MP in near-fatal road accident

12 hrs ago | 2998 Views

The challenges of implementing the Khupe judgment

12 hrs ago | 3807 Views

Johanne Masowe leader pleads with Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 3413 Views

Unpacking SI 96 of 2020, no rent payments during Covid?

12 hrs ago | 801 Views

The emperor parades naked

12 hrs ago | 765 Views

Chamisa want workers paid in US dollars

12 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Mnangagwa's rentals moratorium illegal, says lawyer

12 hrs ago | 2358 Views

What are Zimbabweans known for?

12 hrs ago | 3796 Views

Retailers are corrupt, says Ncube

12 hrs ago | 455 Views

Artisanal miner stabs colleague over gold detector

12 hrs ago | 249 Views

Buyanga responds to The Herald article

12 hrs ago | 668 Views

Teachers press for US dollar salaries

12 hrs ago | 799 Views

Govt bigwigs looting COVID-19 funds

12 hrs ago | 848 Views

Elite schools demand second term fees

12 hrs ago | 633 Views

Man 'murdered, dumped in bush'

13 hrs ago | 789 Views

ZCTU blasts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Govt intensifies Covid-19 testing

13 hrs ago | 136 Views

Nust makes new appointments as long-serving workers retire

13 hrs ago | 910 Views

Man rapes uncle's wife over drinking water

13 hrs ago | 703 Views

Door-to-door mealie-meal sales kick-off

13 hrs ago | 466 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days