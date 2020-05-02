Gender based violence cases racing with Covid-19 cases

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Contemporary artiste Phil Zulu speaks out and reflected concern on a sharp rise in domestic violence emanating from the world pandemic coronavirus." The focus is more on Covid-19 though there is a rise in case of gender-based violence. Men are buying their beer drinking at home resulting in violence against their spouses when they are drunk, he said."He further called for more campaigns against domestic violence henceforth the campaigns should go hand in hand."I have always been against the abuse of women and children, the song "Usadaro" on my latest album speaks against the victimisation of women in all sectors of life," he said."I urge the media, artistes and the government to curb and help the victims of domestic violence during this pandemic, he added."In cementing this the Harare Region Councillor of Social workers Tugwell Chadyiwanembwa also called for the need on mass campaigns against domestic violence.