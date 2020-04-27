Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange to be launched soon, Mthuli Ncube confirms

by Ndou Paul
Mthuli Ncube
Zimbabwe will be launching a new stock exchange according to Tweets by the Minister of Finance Professor Mthuli Ncube.

In announcing the new Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) which is aimed at foreign investors, Ncube the exchange will be a hard currency stock exchange. The VFEX will be managed by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, so as to have continuity in securities governance. VFEX boosts the Offshore financial services hub targeted for Victoria Falls.

Said Ncube, "$18 Billion Economic Stimulus: The stimulus measures also aimed at supporting "Zimbabwe is open for business" Drive, through the launch of the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) in hard currency. This is aimed at Foreign investors and global capital, especially the mining sector."



According to Ncube, The VFEX will be managed by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, so as to have continuity in securities governance. VFEX boosts the Offshore financial services hub targeted for Vic Falls.

"$18 billion economic stimulus: The VFEX will be managed by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, so as to have continuity in securities governance. VFEX boosts the Offshore financial services hub targeted for Vic Falls," added Prof Ncube.



"$18 billion simulus: As a global securities exchange, VFEX will seek partnerships with other global exchanges and partners around the world, and become a truly global platform. Foreign Global companies invested in Zimbabwe can now seek a listing on VFEX. Enquiries at ZSE."



