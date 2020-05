Jonathan Moyo told to apologise to Mnangagwa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament has urged Professor Jonathan Moyo to apologise to President Emmerson Mnangagwa so that he might be cleared by government and be allowed to come back to Zimbabwe.Said Wadyajena, "Morning Prof! Thanks for confessing that indeed you're a spy that failed to accomplish assignment of toppling ZANUPF from within. But I feel for you, why not come and apologise like Kasukuwere is doing. Can't be good to be exiled at your in-laws far from the land of your ancestors."In the humble opinion of a concerned youngster, you took politics way too personally. Your allies are home, Chipanga, Chombo, Grace. Kasukuwere invested, Mzembi recently received US$1m yet life‘s still unfair to you. You have young girls. They need their dad!"Moyo responded on Twitter telling Wadyajena that he will not be apologizing to Mnangagwa and he is not willing to rejoin ZANU PF."Honourable @JusticeMayorW I will never apologise to Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose days are numbered, or to #ZanuPF . Never! My brother you are being generous by allocating political allies to me. In the meantime, from the many #ZanuPF leaders and members I still communicate with, none have respect for or confidence in Mnangagwa. They all tell me that they miss Mugabe whom they say died with #ZanuPF !"