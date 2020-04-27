Latest News Editor's Choice


Manual respirators for rural communities

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Local firm FAW Zimbabwe intends to acquire as many mobile respiratory units as possible to help some rural communities fight Covid-19.

Last week, the company donated a 75-horsepower tractor equipped with a 2000-litre tank boom sprayer to disinfect highly populated areas and coronavirus hotspots.

The company also presented 100 manual respiratory units and face masks for use by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, CMED (Central Mechanical Equipment Department) and Harare City Council.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail after the handover ceremony at State House in Harare, Mr Patrick Masocha, the group chief executive officer of Faw Zimbabwe, said his company felt compelled to help combat the spread of the disease as Government works on containing the virus.

"Manual respiratory units are user-friendly as they can easily be used in remote areas. They do not require electricity. One can just fit and connect. This is why we want to ensure that we procure as many of these as possible as well as other items that are specific to rural areas and other marginalised areas," said Mr Masocha.

"Our company is committed to saving human lives and we are mobilising more resources to donate towards the fight against the novel coronavirus in support of our Government."

He added that the company, in partnership with a local engineering firm, will soon start assembling ambulances and buses.

"We are in serious talks with a local engineering firm to start assembling ambulances and buses in Zimbabwe. Negotiations are at an advanced stage to begin the process."

Locally, Faw Zimbabwe supplies brand new buses, mining equipment, agriculture implements, construction gear and various health paraphernalia.

Source - sundaymail

