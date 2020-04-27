Cop nabbed for abuse of office

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A 39-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer from support unit was last week arrested for abuse of office at Mazowe mine also known as Jumbo.

Edgar Duhwai was dragged to Concession magistrate court where he appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo on Tuesday.Moyo granted him $300 bail and he is expected back in court on June 2.Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on April 25 around 7pm Duhwai was guarding Common wealth shaft, Jumbo Mine when he was approached by Tendai Nyatsuro who gave him US$80 for him and his syndicate to be granted free passage in the shaft.The cop accepted the bribe and allowed the syndicate to illegally mine.The syndicated was intercepted after two days while coming out of the shaft with gold ore and they sold the suspect leading to his arrest.