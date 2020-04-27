Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop nabbed for abuse of office

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
1 hr ago | Views
A 39-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer from support unit was last week arrested for abuse of office at Mazowe mine also known as Jumbo.


Edgar Duhwai was dragged to Concession magistrate court where he appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo on Tuesday.

Moyo granted him $300 bail and he is expected back in court on June 2.

Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on April 25 around 7pm Duhwai was guarding Common wealth  shaft, Jumbo Mine when he was approached by Tendai Nyatsuro who gave him US$80 for him and his syndicate to be granted free passage in the shaft.

The cop accepted the bribe and allowed the syndicate to illegally mine.

The syndicated was intercepted after two days while coming out of the shaft with gold ore and they sold the suspect leading to his arrest.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

26 mins ago | 39 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

35 mins ago | 53 Views

Man dies trying to stop thief

37 mins ago | 68 Views

Man commits suicide over $50

38 mins ago | 40 Views

Man hacks sister-in-law

39 mins ago | 47 Views

'A chance for Zimbabwe to reindustrialise'

39 mins ago | 39 Views

Tendai Ndoro hit with hefty R20 000 salary cut

41 mins ago | 103 Views

Man killed over beer

42 mins ago | 46 Views

How strong democratic values help defeat a pandemic

43 mins ago | 15 Views

UK based 'nicests' Zimbabwean man dies from coronavirus

59 mins ago | 297 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar in Covid-19 plea

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Chamisa's MP rescued by soldiers

1 hr ago | 362 Views

'Cheaper' power tariffs to go up

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts Mnangagwa over 'bias'

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Confusion over Zimbabwe lockdown rules

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Mohadi says Zimbabwe ill-equipped to fight Covid-19

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mudenda on the spot over constitution

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans in SA offered self-funded transport to return home

1 hr ago | 112 Views

False Covid-19 tests raise fresh questions

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Matebeleland South villagers in the dark about pandemic

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Shebeens rise in Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 45 Views

The fiasco of Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to relook stimulus funding

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Covid-19: Currency volatility cripples Econet

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Children using face masks, gloves from Gweru dumpsite

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Released MDC activist cries foul

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Lupane gas project remains a pipe dream

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Why Bulawayo is coming together

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Woman skips Covid-19 isolation

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Thieves steal 60 water taps in Njube in one night

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Mealie-meal distribution non-partisan'

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

No relenting on anti-sanctions lobby, says Mugabe coup announcer

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mohadi worried about Botswana returnees

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Dr Welcome Mlilo appointed new Provincial Medical Director for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Gweru runs out of water treatment chemicals

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Govt to enforce price reductions

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

People not wearing masks face arrest

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Peter Johns to be buried in UK

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Solusi mask production targets Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Half of Bulawayo water lost before reaching residents

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Informal traders vow to resist relocation

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Gen Mujuru portrayal - valiant, but misdirected

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

President Mnangagwa: A whole-brained leader

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Manual respirators for rural communities

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

NetOne board chair under probe

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

COVID-19 virus no match for global political thuggery

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

4 000 Diasporans troop back home

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's level 2 lockdown explained

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Jonathan Moyo told to apologise to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5780 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days