Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lupane gas project remains a pipe dream

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Asea of poverty pictures Lupane in Matabeleland North, a district sitting on an untapped lucrative coal bed methane gas resource, which has witnessed several ribbon-cutting ceremonies ostensibly to kick-start an energy project worth billions of dollars.

It has been a tale of unfulfilled promises from the government, which has continuously threatened to ensure the natural resource is commercially exploited to generate thousands of jobs and millions in potential revenue.

The government granted the exploration of gas in Lupane a national project status in 2007 and announced several deadlines for the full exploitation of the resource to start, but without success decades later.

According to findings, Zimbabwe's gas reserves are estimated to be more than those of all other countries in the region combined.

The Sadc gas resources are said to stand at 420 billion cubic metres of coalbed methane, while it is estimated that Hwange and Lupane in Zimbabwe areas have over 800 million cubic metres per square kilometre.

It is estimated that the country has more than 40 trillion cubic feet of potentially recoverable gas in the Lupane-Lubimbi area, enough to generate millions of dollars in potential revenue and jobs for the unemployed in the district.

However, poverty, and underdevelopment mirrored by poor social services infrastructure is all that villagers of Lupane have to endure despite being situated in a district with tonnes of coal gas.

"It appears there is lack of government commitment and goodwill to see the project taking off.

"We continued to read in the media that an investor has been found and the project will start soon but nothing has ever happened," said Vumani Ndlovu, the coordinator of the Rural Communities Empowerment Trust, a Lupane based non-governmental organisation.

"Not much has been done except surveys, which were carried out.

"Even the Lupane community is not aware of what is happening, the plans around that project as well as how they can benefit from it."

Natural gas reserves were discovered in Lupane decades ago, but commercial exploitation has been failing to take off despite exploration showing that the resource can be harvested commercially for domestic and industrial use.

Methane gas is mostly used in power generation and fertiliser production. The resource is an important source of energy being predominantly utilised in the United States, Canada, Australia, and other countries.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo who is also the ruling Zanu-PF party chairperson in that province regretted failings to bring the gas mining project into life.

"We were told by the Mines ministry that an investor has been found, but as far as we know, there is no activity,"Moyo said.

"As a province, we keep pushing the relevant ministries to find an investor to tap into this resource to ensure economic benefits to the people of Lupane and the province as a whole."

Mines minister Winston Chitando demanded written questions when asked about progress on the project.

Chitando, however, did not respond to the questions by the time of going to print.

In January reports said South African mining company Tumagole Consortium was committed to investing as much as R55billion on the coal bed methane gas project, but nothing came out of it.

In September 2019, the government said Chinese firm Sinosteel was interested in the project. It has been the same announcements as in previous years, but zero movement on the ground.

Analysts are not amused by the failure of the Lupane gas mining project to take off, with Effie Ncube arguing that this only exposed government's commitment to its marginalisation policy.

"This symbolises the unwillingness of the government to invest in poverty eradication, education, job creation and economic development in the Matabeleland region," Ncube said.

The Lupane gas mining project is among other failed projects in Matabeleland such as the Ekusileni Hospital, legendary Nkayi road and the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (MZWP) among others.

"The government is so committed to its marginalisation policy that despite the billions of dollars that Lupane gas will give the country and the role of the MZWP in guaranteeing food security and industrial development," Ncube added.

"When it comes to the region, the policy is very clear, keep it poor forever."

Source - The Standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

32 mins ago | 46 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 68 Views

Man dies trying to stop thief

43 mins ago | 84 Views

Man commits suicide over $50

44 mins ago | 51 Views

Man hacks sister-in-law

45 mins ago | 63 Views

'A chance for Zimbabwe to reindustrialise'

45 mins ago | 48 Views

Tendai Ndoro hit with hefty R20 000 salary cut

47 mins ago | 120 Views

Man killed over beer

48 mins ago | 58 Views

How strong democratic values help defeat a pandemic

48 mins ago | 15 Views

UK based 'nicests' Zimbabwean man dies from coronavirus

1 hr ago | 330 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar in Covid-19 plea

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Chamisa's MP rescued by soldiers

1 hr ago | 400 Views

'Cheaper' power tariffs to go up

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts Mnangagwa over 'bias'

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Confusion over Zimbabwe lockdown rules

1 hr ago | 307 Views

Mohadi says Zimbabwe ill-equipped to fight Covid-19

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Mudenda on the spot over constitution

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans in SA offered self-funded transport to return home

1 hr ago | 120 Views

False Covid-19 tests raise fresh questions

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Matebeleland South villagers in the dark about pandemic

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Shebeens rise in Beitbridge

1 hr ago | 52 Views

The fiasco of Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to relook stimulus funding

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Covid-19: Currency volatility cripples Econet

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Children using face masks, gloves from Gweru dumpsite

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Released MDC activist cries foul

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Why Bulawayo is coming together

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Cop nabbed for abuse of office

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Woman skips Covid-19 isolation

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Thieves steal 60 water taps in Njube in one night

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Mealie-meal distribution non-partisan'

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

No relenting on anti-sanctions lobby, says Mugabe coup announcer

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mohadi worried about Botswana returnees

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Dr Welcome Mlilo appointed new Provincial Medical Director for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Gweru runs out of water treatment chemicals

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Govt to enforce price reductions

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

People not wearing masks face arrest

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Peter Johns to be buried in UK

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Solusi mask production targets Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Half of Bulawayo water lost before reaching residents

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Informal traders vow to resist relocation

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Gen Mujuru portrayal - valiant, but misdirected

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

President Mnangagwa: A whole-brained leader

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Manual respirators for rural communities

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

NetOne board chair under probe

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

COVID-19 virus no match for global political thuggery

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

4 000 Diasporans troop back home

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa's level 2 lockdown explained

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Jonathan Moyo told to apologise to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5801 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days