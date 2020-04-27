Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stranded Zimbabweans in SA offered self-funded transport to return home

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THOUSANDS of Zimbabweans holed up in South Africa will have to pay R600 each for their own trip back home after being offered bus services three times a week to repatriate them up to Beitbridge border post.

This comes after the Zimbabwean Consulate in the neighbouring country has made arrangements with a local bus company to help them return home.

The citizens found themselves stranded in South Africa weeks ago after the neighbouring country imposed a lockdown to try and limit the spread of Covid-19.

Their situation became worse when Zimbabwe also imposed its own lockdown, making the two countries' borders impassable with public transport also not available.

In a statement Saturday, the Consulate said the programme will assist only those who have expressed interest in self-funded repatriation.

This means those willing to return home but without adequate funds will have to wait a bit longer for an assisted programme.

"Please be informed that Eagle Liner/Inter City Express bus company has been engaged as one of the transport service provider tasked with the responsibilities to transport Zimbabweans from Johannesburg/Pretoria to quarantine centres," reads the statement from the Consulate.

Under the agreement, the bus company will offer transportation service from Johannesburg/Pretoria to quarantine centres in Beitbridge, Zimbabwe.

The service will be demand driven and offered weekly on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

"The actual departure dates will depend on the granting of necessary authorisation from Department of International Relations and Cooperation South Africa (DIRCO).

"However, May 6, is the envisioned date of departure for the first trip," said the Consulate.

The pick-up points in Johannesburg will be Lenasia, Starbus and Park Station while in Pretoria, returnees will be picked at Bosman station.

"It is important to adhere to the lockdown restrictions on gatherings as set by South African government," said the Consulate.

The buses' carrying capacity will be limited to 70% in order to comply with the South African lockdown regulations for public transport.

All prospective passengers were encouraged to have travel documents before paying for their trips.

"Those without should urgently contact Consulate to apply for a temporary travel document before booking," said the Consulate.

It also said consultations with other bus operators were ongoing with a view to entering into similar arrangements not only for Gauteng, but for other provinces as well.

The Consulate also said all returning residents will be subjected to a 21-day mandatory quarantine at designated centres in Beitbridge upon crossing into Zimbabwe at government cost.

"Separate announcements regarding assisted repatriation will be made through the usual channels once the process has been finalised," said the Consulate.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

49 mins ago | 79 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 102 Views

Man dies trying to stop thief

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Man commits suicide over $50

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Man hacks sister-in-law

1 hr ago | 99 Views

'A chance for Zimbabwe to reindustrialise'

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Tendai Ndoro hit with hefty R20 000 salary cut

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Man killed over beer

1 hr ago | 85 Views

How strong democratic values help defeat a pandemic

1 hr ago | 19 Views

UK based 'nicests' Zimbabwean man dies from coronavirus

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar in Covid-19 plea

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Chamisa's MP rescued by soldiers

1 hr ago | 549 Views

'Cheaper' power tariffs to go up

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts Mnangagwa over 'bias'

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Confusion over Zimbabwe lockdown rules

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Mohadi says Zimbabwe ill-equipped to fight Covid-19

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mudenda on the spot over constitution

1 hr ago | 161 Views

False Covid-19 tests raise fresh questions

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Matebeleland South villagers in the dark about pandemic

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shebeens rise in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

The fiasco of Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to relook stimulus funding

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Covid-19: Currency volatility cripples Econet

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Children using face masks, gloves from Gweru dumpsite

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Released MDC activist cries foul

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Lupane gas project remains a pipe dream

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Why Bulawayo is coming together

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Cop nabbed for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Woman skips Covid-19 isolation

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Thieves steal 60 water taps in Njube in one night

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Mealie-meal distribution non-partisan'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

No relenting on anti-sanctions lobby, says Mugabe coup announcer

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mohadi worried about Botswana returnees

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Dr Welcome Mlilo appointed new Provincial Medical Director for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Gweru runs out of water treatment chemicals

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Govt to enforce price reductions

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

People not wearing masks face arrest

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Peter Johns to be buried in UK

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Solusi mask production targets Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Half of Bulawayo water lost before reaching residents

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Informal traders vow to resist relocation

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Gen Mujuru portrayal - valiant, but misdirected

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

President Mnangagwa: A whole-brained leader

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Manual respirators for rural communities

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

NetOne board chair under probe

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

COVID-19 virus no match for global political thuggery

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

4 000 Diasporans troop back home

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa's level 2 lockdown explained

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Jonathan Moyo told to apologise to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5843 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days