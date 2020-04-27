Chamisa's MP rescued by soldiers

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Alliance Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu says he was trying to avoid an unregistered vehicle when his car veered off the road on Friday evening, leaving him and six passengers badly injured.The unregistered vehicle allegedly disappeared from the scene and Matewu and six others were rescued by soldiers, who arrived on the scene, shortly after a Zanu-PF branded car briefly stopped to check on them.Matewu (38), who is admitted at a private hospital in Marondera and complained of chest pains, said they were lucky to be alive.He said the accident happened near Rufaro Dam, just outside Marondera, where his Toyota Fortuner veered off the road and hit a couple of trees, leaving it mangled."As we drove along Longlands Road, a car with no plates was speeding straight at us so we decided to veer off the road to avoid a direct hit," the legislator said."Unfortunately, the car went on to hit a tree, and two minutes after the accident, a Zanu-PF branded vehicle arrived at the scene carrying people."Before they got off, a twin cab with soldiers then arrived and then assisted us and called an ambulance."I want to thank the unnamed army colonel for his help."Matewu and the six passages were rushed to Marondera Provincial Hospital after being rescued from the vehicle by residents, who live along the road.One of the people who came to the legislator's rescue said there was a booming sound as the vehicle veered off the road," the resident said."We rushed to the scene, but could not locate the (MP's) car," he said."There were no lights, but thank God the car radio was still playing and we were led to its location by the sound."We found the occupants still inside and managed to rescue them. One of the female passengers had her legs broken."Matewu's car was marked "Covid Taskforce." He said he was helping to mobilise resources to help the needy in Marondera.At the time of the accident he had sourced $14 000 from well-wishers, mainly residents who sent money through Ecocash.Matewu was transferred from the public hospital together with one of his colleagues to a private facility on Friday night.The MP and his personal assistant Cephas Mazambani suffered broken ribs.One of the female passengers broke both legs while her colleague was transferred to Harare as she had sustained head injuries.Apart from Mazambani, the injured passengers are Dorcas Gwata (23), Nicky Nedevedzo (32), George Chikore (29), Emaculate Hove (31) and Shylet Muzamindo (20).Zanu-PF party official Cleopas Kundiona also visited the injured at the hospital and pledged to assist them with their medical expenses.