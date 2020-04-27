Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MP rescued by soldiers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu says he was trying to avoid an unregistered vehicle when his car veered off the road on Friday evening, leaving him and six passengers badly injured.

The unregistered vehicle allegedly disappeared from the scene and Matewu and six others were rescued by soldiers, who arrived on the scene, shortly after a Zanu-PF branded car briefly stopped to check on them.

Matewu (38), who is admitted at a private hospital in Marondera and complained of chest pains, said they were lucky to be alive.

He said the accident happened near Rufaro Dam, just outside Marondera, where his Toyota Fortuner veered off the road and hit a couple of trees, leaving it mangled.

"As we drove along Longlands Road, a car with no plates was speeding straight at us so we decided to veer off the road to avoid a direct hit," the legislator said.

"Unfortunately, the car went on to hit a tree, and two minutes after the accident, a Zanu-PF branded vehicle arrived at the scene carrying people.

"Before they got off, a twin cab with soldiers then arrived and then assisted us and called an ambulance.

"I want to thank the unnamed army colonel for his help."

Matewu and the six passages were rushed to Marondera Provincial Hospital after being rescued from the vehicle by residents, who live along the road.

One of the people who came to the legislator's rescue said there was a booming sound as the vehicle veered off the road," the resident said.

"We rushed to the scene, but could not locate the (MP's) car," he said.

"There were no lights, but thank God the car radio was still playing and we were led to its location by the sound.

"We found the occupants still inside and managed to rescue them. One of the female passengers had her legs broken."

Matewu's car was marked "Covid Taskforce." He said he was helping to mobilise resources to help the needy in Marondera.

At the time of the accident he had sourced $14 000 from well-wishers, mainly residents who sent money through Ecocash.

Matewu was transferred from the public hospital together with one of his colleagues to a private facility on Friday night.

The MP and his personal assistant Cephas Mazambani suffered broken ribs.

One of the female passengers broke both legs while her colleague was transferred to Harare as she had sustained head injuries.

Apart from Mazambani, the injured passengers are Dorcas Gwata (23), Nicky Nedevedzo (32), George Chikore (29), Emaculate Hove (31) and Shylet Muzamindo (20).

Zanu-PF party official Cleopas Kundiona also visited the injured at the hospital and pledged to assist them with their medical expenses.

Source - The Standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

49 mins ago | 79 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 102 Views

Man dies trying to stop thief

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Man commits suicide over $50

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Man hacks sister-in-law

1 hr ago | 99 Views

'A chance for Zimbabwe to reindustrialise'

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Tendai Ndoro hit with hefty R20 000 salary cut

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Man killed over beer

1 hr ago | 85 Views

How strong democratic values help defeat a pandemic

1 hr ago | 19 Views

UK based 'nicests' Zimbabwean man dies from coronavirus

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar in Covid-19 plea

1 hr ago | 209 Views

'Cheaper' power tariffs to go up

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts Mnangagwa over 'bias'

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Confusion over Zimbabwe lockdown rules

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Mohadi says Zimbabwe ill-equipped to fight Covid-19

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mudenda on the spot over constitution

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans in SA offered self-funded transport to return home

1 hr ago | 142 Views

False Covid-19 tests raise fresh questions

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Matebeleland South villagers in the dark about pandemic

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shebeens rise in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

The fiasco of Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to relook stimulus funding

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Covid-19: Currency volatility cripples Econet

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Children using face masks, gloves from Gweru dumpsite

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Released MDC activist cries foul

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Lupane gas project remains a pipe dream

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Why Bulawayo is coming together

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Cop nabbed for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Woman skips Covid-19 isolation

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Thieves steal 60 water taps in Njube in one night

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Mealie-meal distribution non-partisan'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

No relenting on anti-sanctions lobby, says Mugabe coup announcer

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mohadi worried about Botswana returnees

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Dr Welcome Mlilo appointed new Provincial Medical Director for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Gweru runs out of water treatment chemicals

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Govt to enforce price reductions

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

People not wearing masks face arrest

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Peter Johns to be buried in UK

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Solusi mask production targets Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Half of Bulawayo water lost before reaching residents

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Informal traders vow to resist relocation

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Gen Mujuru portrayal - valiant, but misdirected

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

President Mnangagwa: A whole-brained leader

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Manual respirators for rural communities

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

NetOne board chair under probe

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

COVID-19 virus no match for global political thuggery

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

4 000 Diasporans troop back home

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa's level 2 lockdown explained

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Jonathan Moyo told to apologise to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5843 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days