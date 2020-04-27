Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bruce Grobbelaar in Covid-19 plea

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LEGENDARY former Warriors and Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce "Jungleman" Grobbelaar has challenged Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to assist the country's efforts in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grobbelaar made the plea during a Solidary Trust Zimbabwe (SOT Zim)'s Facebook live discussion dubbed Make your mark series: Is Zimbabwe ready for COVID-19? on Thursday evening.

With Covid-19 cases on the increase, Zimbabwe is into the sixth week of a national lockdown amid threats of hunger and starvation. SOT Zim has launched an initiative to raise US$3 million to help the country's efforts.

"This Covid-19 has impacted everyone in the world. It has impacted on industry, everyday life, sport and going back to sport, every single sport has been locked down and for myself anything that we can do for our homeland we must do it," the 62-year-old football legend said from his UK base.

"I lived in Canada for 10 years and I was among the group of diaspora around North America. "They are very passionate about Zimbabwe.

"The diaspora here in the UK are passionate about Zimbabwe. I think that they would get behind this initiative. I would like to say to all the diaspora, donate to SOT Zim and get this initiative running up to a higher level," he added.

SOT Zim was established by a group of Zimbabweans from various sectors to contribute to an effective national response to the Covid-19 pandemic through mobilization, information sharing and supporting citizen-led contributions.

With the English top flight league set to be concluded in the next couple of months, Grobbelaar feels football may never be the same again especially when it comes to the involvement of fans.

"When the stadiums will open for fans is something that remains to be seen. When we find that we have gone over the curve of the coronavirus and heading on a downhill cycle, when we get near the bottom I envisage that the stadiums will open.

"But there will be a sit in between so we will not have a full capacity. There will be social distancing in the stadiums till we get the virus broken or we get the vaccine," he said.

And having left Zimbabwe before independence before an illustrious career with football giants Liverpool, Grobbelaar says he has stuck to a healthy Zimbabwean diet, which is an advantage in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

"It's a thing around your diet. Even in the UK and Canada, I haven't forgotten my roots. I still have mazondo, my sadza and my greens. I make sure that once a week I go back home and eat the food of home," he said.

"My family, I have three girls, they have been brought on sadza, nyama and greens (vegetables). "We don't forget where I have come from and I make sure they don't forget that."

The Jungleman is also confident that his former side, Liverpool will be crowned English league champions with plans to finish the season advancing well.

"This Covid-19 came at such an unbelievable time. We were ‘social distancing' ourselves from the rest of the league. We know that once the league start we will win the league and we will go on to try and better ourselves next season," he said.

The man, who made 628 appearances for Liverpool over 13 years winning league titles as well as three FA and League Cup had a message for Zimbabwean footballers.

"To all the footballers in Zimbabwe, to the Warriors all the very best for all the matches coming up, the World Cup and Africa Nations Cup," he said.

SOT Zim is chaired by banker Nigel Chanakira and had managed to raise US$220 974 by last week Sunday.

Source - The Standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

49 mins ago | 79 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 102 Views

Man dies trying to stop thief

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Man commits suicide over $50

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Man hacks sister-in-law

1 hr ago | 99 Views

'A chance for Zimbabwe to reindustrialise'

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Tendai Ndoro hit with hefty R20 000 salary cut

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Man killed over beer

1 hr ago | 85 Views

How strong democratic values help defeat a pandemic

1 hr ago | 19 Views

UK based 'nicests' Zimbabwean man dies from coronavirus

1 hr ago | 441 Views

Chamisa's MP rescued by soldiers

1 hr ago | 549 Views

'Cheaper' power tariffs to go up

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts Mnangagwa over 'bias'

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Confusion over Zimbabwe lockdown rules

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Mohadi says Zimbabwe ill-equipped to fight Covid-19

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mudenda on the spot over constitution

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans in SA offered self-funded transport to return home

1 hr ago | 142 Views

False Covid-19 tests raise fresh questions

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Matebeleland South villagers in the dark about pandemic

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Shebeens rise in Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

The fiasco of Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to relook stimulus funding

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Covid-19: Currency volatility cripples Econet

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Children using face masks, gloves from Gweru dumpsite

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Released MDC activist cries foul

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Lupane gas project remains a pipe dream

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Why Bulawayo is coming together

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Cop nabbed for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Woman skips Covid-19 isolation

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Thieves steal 60 water taps in Njube in one night

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Mealie-meal distribution non-partisan'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

No relenting on anti-sanctions lobby, says Mugabe coup announcer

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mohadi worried about Botswana returnees

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Dr Welcome Mlilo appointed new Provincial Medical Director for Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Gweru runs out of water treatment chemicals

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Govt to enforce price reductions

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

People not wearing masks face arrest

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Peter Johns to be buried in UK

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Solusi mask production targets Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Half of Bulawayo water lost before reaching residents

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Informal traders vow to resist relocation

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Gen Mujuru portrayal - valiant, but misdirected

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

President Mnangagwa: A whole-brained leader

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Manual respirators for rural communities

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

NetOne board chair under probe

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

COVID-19 virus no match for global political thuggery

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

4 000 Diasporans troop back home

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa's level 2 lockdown explained

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Jonathan Moyo told to apologise to Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 5843 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days