Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Covid-19 results taking too long'

by Staff reporter
45 secs ago | Views
DOCTORS have urged the government to work on improving the turnaround time of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test results for coronavirus (Covid-19) which they say is way too long.

PCR tests are being done to check for the presence of Covid-19 in human beings.

So far in Zimbabwe results have been taking between two and three days to be ready while patients are waiting for them at home.

Zimbabwe Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA) said this is risky as positive Covid-19 patients could be spreading the virus in their homes without knowing within those three days.

"We commend the government for decentralising testing to Mpilo Hospital and implore that more centres be opened. We are however concerned with the long turnaround time for results. In some of the scenarios, suspected cases waiting for the PCR tests results will have been told to go home and wait for a phone call to avail their results.

With the current decentralisation of services, the ministry can utilise the available counselling services from counsellors, nurses and doctors in the different units to take part in availing results," the doctors said in a statement.

Doctors said there is need for training of those responsible for divulging results to avoid situations whereby results are shared on social media before their owners are informed.

This comes after a Bulawayo nurse who recently tested positive for Covid-19 and identified herself as #case 15 complained that she saw her results on social media before getting formal communication from health officials.

Health and Childcare minister Obadiah Moyo said PCR results take long as they have to test samples from all over the country in only two centres.

"The reason why our results take longer to come out is to do with the testing scheme. We have to batch the samples which will be coming from all over the country. The testing system itself takes a long time before you get the results.

"We have the PCR system which takes five hours and part of that testing system requires that after the samples have been taken from the patient, you have to extract it and then do what are called Oral or Nasal-phyryngial Swabbing," Moyo said.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean UK health workers in difficult times

1 min ago | 0 Views

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

4 hrs ago | 967 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Man dies trying to stop thief

4 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Man commits suicide over $50

4 hrs ago | 978 Views

Man hacks sister-in-law

4 hrs ago | 1048 Views

'A chance for Zimbabwe to reindustrialise'

4 hrs ago | 752 Views

Tendai Ndoro hit with hefty R20 000 salary cut

4 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Man killed over beer

4 hrs ago | 314 Views

How strong democratic values help defeat a pandemic

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

UK based 'nicests' Zimbabwean man dies from coronavirus

5 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar in Covid-19 plea

5 hrs ago | 778 Views

Chamisa's MP rescued by soldiers

5 hrs ago | 1759 Views

'Cheaper' power tariffs to go up

5 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts Mnangagwa over 'bias'

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

Confusion over Zimbabwe lockdown rules

5 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Mohadi says Zimbabwe ill-equipped to fight Covid-19

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mudenda on the spot over constitution

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans in SA offered self-funded transport to return home

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

False Covid-19 tests raise fresh questions

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Matebeleland South villagers in the dark about pandemic

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Shebeens rise in Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

The fiasco of Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to relook stimulus funding

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Covid-19: Currency volatility cripples Econet

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Children using face masks, gloves from Gweru dumpsite

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Released MDC activist cries foul

5 hrs ago | 464 Views

Lupane gas project remains a pipe dream

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Why Bulawayo is coming together

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Cop nabbed for abuse of office

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Woman skips Covid-19 isolation

5 hrs ago | 214 Views

Thieves steal 60 water taps in Njube in one night

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

'Mealie-meal distribution non-partisan'

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

No relenting on anti-sanctions lobby, says Mugabe coup announcer

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mohadi worried about Botswana returnees

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Dr Welcome Mlilo appointed new Provincial Medical Director for Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Gweru runs out of water treatment chemicals

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Govt to enforce price reductions

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

People not wearing masks face arrest

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Peter Johns to be buried in UK

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

Solusi mask production targets Matebeleland South

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Half of Bulawayo water lost before reaching residents

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Informal traders vow to resist relocation

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Gen Mujuru portrayal - valiant, but misdirected

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

President Mnangagwa: A whole-brained leader

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Manual respirators for rural communities

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

NetOne board chair under probe

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

COVID-19 virus no match for global political thuggery

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

4 000 Diasporans troop back home

5 hrs ago | 181 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days