Mnangagwa's govt warned against lockdown complacence

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
HEALTH experts have warned government against complacence in the enforcement of the new stay-at-home order, especially regarding the informal sector amid fears any slip-up could boomerang with disastrous consequences.

This comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on Friday an extension of the country's Coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown, albeit with relaxed conditions, that will see more businesses reopening to balance the people's health needs and national economic interests.

While the Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA) hailed the decision by government saying it was informed by the need to alleviate hunger among the poor in the informal sector and that they were happy with the restoration of the quarantine days from eight back to 21 days, they were still concerned about its capacity to control the informal sector.

In announcing the lockdown extension Mnangagwa made it mandatory for citizens to always wear face masks outside their homes to curtail the spread of the virus.

Source - dailynews

