Revision of Covid-19 cases worrisome

by Staff reporter
HEALTH experts yesterday warned that the government's continued revision of confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country risks creating doubt and confusion on the testing system and the actual number of people with the virus.

This comes as the Health and Child Care ministry, in an update on Friday, indicated that Zimbabwe has 34 confirmed cases of the deadly Covid-19 and not 40 as previously recorded.

Senior Hospital Doctors Association (SHDA) secretary-general Aaron Musara told the Daily News on Sunday that the revision of confirmed cases was worrisome and cast doubt on the work the government is doing in testing for Covid-19.

"The basis that was given for the latest revision was about the quality management system. However, this is vague and it does not clearly explain why the cases had to be retested. It is worrisome if all this uncertainty is emanating from PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing because this kind of testing is supposed to give the most accurate results," Musara said.

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) vice-president Dean Ndoro said the continuous revision of results was an indication that the testing system was flawed.

In an update released on Friday, the ministry said the six cases which had initially tested positive for Covid-19 in Harare on Wednesday, had been re-tested and tested negative, thereby resulting in the downward revision of the number of confirmed cases.

Source - dailynews

