Limited subsidised mealie meal cause for concern: MP

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC legislator for Bulawayo East Ilos Nyoni has said the problem of limited subsidised mealie meal  is still persisting through the country.

"Despite the covid19 pandemic people ignore the recommended social distancing in search of the staple food.The major question is what is the way forward? Suggestions have been made that to limit these crowds that are not in compliance with social distancing mealie meal should be delivered at door steps  of each resident. It is doubtful if this is possible," he said.

"We are all aware that food shortages and water challenges are a result of the current  drought. The remedy in the short term is for the relevant authorities to avail adequate funding to import enough maize, then flood the shops with subsidised mealie meal as this is a clear case of supply and demand."

Source - Byo24News

