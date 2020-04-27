Mohadi tours Plumtree High school Covid-19 isolation centre

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Vice President Kembo Mohadi who is also the chairperson of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Taskforce committee met the Bulilima and Mangwe district Taskforce teams to check the state of preparedness in the district in terms of mitigating the spread of Covid-19.He toured Plumtree High School which has been turned a quarantine Centre for returnees from Botswana and Plumtree Hospital which has been earmarked as an isolation Centre.VP Mohadi urged the nation to unite during this pandemic and work in ensuring the virus is contained.Dingumuzi Phitu said as Bulilima West legislator, he represented the community l serve and we continue to mobilise resources such as PPEs, sanitisers and masks which are to be distributed to the rural clinics and a rural hospital in the constituency."Last week as l was delivering infrared thermometers l observed that the rural clinics and one rural hospital on the constituency have put in measures to ensure there are ready to attend to suspected Covid-19 cases," he said."In the coming week we expect to have sourced enough sanitisers to be donated to the health sector, business centres among other places in the constituency."