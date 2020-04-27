Latest News Editor's Choice


Police instructed to arrest people not wearing masks

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has instructed the police to arrest any person who will be found outside their home without wearing a mask.

Deputy government Spokesperson Enery Mutodi said, "With effect tomorrow Monday 4 May, police will arrest anyone seen without putting on a mask in the CBD, entering shops or any public places."

MDC Youth leader Discent Bajila said the instruction by government has caused the citizens to resort to borrowing each other masks.

"So shops that sell masks are prohibiting persons without masks from entering. Sadza eaters are now hiring/lending/borrowing/sharing masks so as to be allowed to enter buses and shops. Corruption and despair will take many to the grave." Bajila posted on Facebook.

The World Health Organisation posted the following information on its website to assist people in implementing the correct way of wearing masks.

•    If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with COVID-19.
•    Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.
•    Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
•    If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.
•    Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
•    Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.
•    Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
•    Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.
•    To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.




Source - Byo24News

